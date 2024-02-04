Media RENATO CARNEIRO Just Made Me A Fan! + Post fight speech

Speakerbox said:
you have the worst taste ever, so anyone you aren't a fan of is automatically good.

also i say this as someone who bet on dober.
Anyone with your avatar has the worst taste ever.

I've forgotten more good fighters than you have ever known existed.

Dober is a brawler, not saying he some elite dude.

But he came to fight, and Moicano avoided the fight.
Moicano got wobbled and chicken-legged every round, and then "went for a takedown."

If you like that shit, don't call yourself a connoisseur of fighting. You're not.
 
IronGolem007 said:
bro, my avatar is an album cover by the musician Arca.

Also, i've been following MMA since 2003, sit down young one and shut your tiny little boy ass. I bet you haven't even seen any Sakuraba fights live, pathetic little 2022 joining pleb, my russian mother knows more about mma than you, I used to watch Fedor fights wih her, you fake fan who only knows post 2012 fighters.

Who the fuck cares what i like or dislike, who the fuck wants to be a connoisseur of fighting, that's like being a connoisseur of headbutting the wall. I bet on Dober, but he got taken down too much to win, I'm not going to bitch, if Dober won I'd be happy but still call it a robbery. Objectivity and you are diametrically opposite. The rules are the rules. A fuckboy like you judges your fights on bias not what happens. Grow up and pull your dick out of your little mouth, kid. I can prove i picked Dober by posting my tapology picks, but whoever won the rounds won, regardless of my wishes, I picked Dober, and i fucked up, lesson learned, Moicano under estimated, on to the next.
 
Last edited:
Speakerbox said:
bro, my avatar is an album cover by a musician Arca.
Bro, that's so deep.

Speakerbox said:
Also, i've been following MMA since 2003, sit down young one and shut your little boy ass. I bet you haven't even seen any Sakuraba fights live, pathetic little pleb.
Utterly laughable.

I've been following boxing since 1976, and MMA since UFC I in 1993.

Sit your young punk ass down, you pathetic child.

Speakerbox said:
Who the fuck cares what i like or dislike, I bet on Dober, but he got taken down too much to win, I'm not going to bitch. The rules are the rules. Grow up and pull your dick out of your little mouth kid.
Laughable for a child like you to even speak to me.
 
OPPOSITE FOR ME

Lay and pray'ed the shit out of him

IMO dober won, did way more damage, rocked him every round, moicano did nothing from on top but little pitter patters, classic lay and pray

then talks shit in the interveiw>? Fuck him
 
