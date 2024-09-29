Media Renato after crushing BSD pays tribute to McGregor saying he is one of the most respected fighters.

K

koa pomaikai

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
237
Reaction score
607
Money Monicano discusses the respect that he has McGregor.

He doesn’t think McGregor will fight anymore as he’s too successful and rich now.



“To be honest, one of the fighters I respect the most in the game is McGregor because he completely changed the game. So, I will pay my respect to him just because now, he's almost a billonaire. So, he can have, I don't know, 200 losses and he will still be McGregor.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media O’Malley still believes McGregor is the face of the UFC. O’Malley lists who he has to beat to replace McGregor.
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
Krixes
Krixes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,352
Messages
56,255,796
Members
175,130
Latest member
youhaveayds

Share this page

Back
Top