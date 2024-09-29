koa pomaikai
Money Monicano discusses the respect that he has McGregor.
He doesn’t think McGregor will fight anymore as he’s too successful and rich now.
“To be honest, one of the fighters I respect the most in the game is McGregor because he completely changed the game. So, I will pay my respect to him just because now, he's almost a billonaire. So, he can have, I don't know, 200 losses and he will still be McGregor.”
