Money Monicano discusses the respect that he has McGregor.



He doesn’t think McGregor will fight anymore as he’s too successful and rich now.







“To be honest, one of the fighters I respect the most in the game is McGregor because he completely changed the game. So, I will pay my respect to him just because now, he's almost a billonaire. So, he can have, I don't know, 200 losses and he will still be McGregor.”