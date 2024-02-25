Renan Ferreira should be in the UFC

Sure, the guy's true record should probably be 13-6 rather than 13-3 and his grappling is sus, but there are just about 3 active UFC heavyweights with enough skill and physicality to impose any effective grappling for more than a round. Ferreira (6'8", 85 inch reach) vs Robelis Despaigne (6'7", 87 inch reach) would be a lovely fight, wouldn't it?

I'd also like to see the UFC add Vadim Nemkov and Anatoly Malykhin to its LHW/HW roster, but that's too much to ask for unfortunately.
 
He'd be interesting. I don't see him beating the elite guys because as you say his grappling is suspect, but he's absolutely fucking huge and he's got power. Would be a fun kill or be killed guy in the UFC in the bottom half of the rankings I feel.
 
Size is great and all and cannot be denied at HW. But history has shown us that the sweet spot is usually around the 6'3-6'5 and 230-250lbs, not counting exceptions. Again, not counting exceptions.
 
Any fighter who wants to make real money and have actual control over their own career doesn't need to sign with the UFC ever.
 
He'd be interesting. I don't see him beating the elite guys because as you say his grappling is suspect, but he's absolutely fucking huge and he's got power. Would be a fun kill or be killed guy in the UFC in the bottom half of the rankings I feel.
I don't think you'd have to go too far down the rankings to find his level, it's not like HW is stacked these days, especially once Jones and Stipe retire
 
I don't think you'd have to go too far down the rankings to find his level, it's not like HW is stacked these days, especially once Jones and Stipe retire
I personally feel better loses to Aspinall, Pavlovich, Blaydes, Volkov, Almeida, Gane and Spivak

I think he has a decent chance with anyone else.
 
