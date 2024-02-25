Renan Ferreira should be in the UFC

Sure, the guy's true record should probably be 13-6 rather than 13-3 and his grappling is sus, but there are just about 3 active UFC heavyweights with enough skill and physicality to impose any effective grappling for more than a round. Ferreira (6'8", 85 inch reach) vs Robelis Despaigne (6'7", 87 inch reach) would be a lovely fight, wouldn't it?
I'd also like to see the UFC add Vadim Nemkov and Anatoly Malykhin to its LHW/HW roster, but that's too much to ask for unfortunately.
