Renan Ferreira finishes Francis

If you didnt just see it Francis got dropped 3 times and KOd HORRIFICALLY by Joshua. Career changing KO. Francis has looked like a terminator, only rocked a couple times in MMA, never dropped.... If Francis takes that fight this year with Renan he gets finished again. His confidence looked gone he was shocked.
Things change quick all the time in combat sports. One day Francis P4P combat sports GOAT and then b2b KO losses in boxing and MMA. Its gonna happen.
