Renan Ferreira finishes Francis

If you didnt just see it Francis got dropped 3 times and KOd HORRIFICALLY by Joshua. Career changing KO. Francis has looked like a terminator, only rocked a couple times in MMA, never dropped.... If Francis takes that fight this year with Renan he gets finished again. His confidence looked gone he was shocked.

Things change quick all the time in combat sports. One day Francis P4P combat sports GOAT and then b2b KO losses in boxing and MMA. Its gonna happen.
 
Ya I agree. You can’t take shots like that, at his age, and recover
 
If you didnt just see it Francis got dropped 3 times and KOd HORRIFICALLY by Joshua. Career changing KO. Francis has looked like a terminator, only rocked a couple times in MMA, never dropped.... If Francis takes that fight this year with Renan he gets finished again. His confidence looked gone he was shocked.

Things change quick all the time in combat sports. One day Francis P4P combat sports GOAT and then b2b KO losses in boxing and MMA. Its gonna happen.

Things change quick all the time in combat sports. One day Francis P4P combat sports GOAT and then b2b KO losses in boxing and MMA. Its gonna happen.
Yeah I could see it happening now. Good thing he made some good money at least.
 
Ferreira can't wrestle to save his life. Got dominated on the ground by 3 people in the pfl, with two of them being LHWs. Francis could just pick him up, slam him, and finish him on the ground in the first round.
 
Ferreira can't wrestle to save his life. Got dominated on the ground by 3 people in the pfl, with two of them being LHWs. Francis could just pick him up, slam him, and finish him on the ground in the first round.
Francis has spent the last 2 years recovering from surgery and training nothing but boxing. He isnt gonna suddenly turn into DC and the distance in MMA striking is different. Stances and he got KOd badly he'll be hesitant specially with Renans power. Last time Francis fought someone with Renans power was Lewis.... And we saw what happened there.
 
Great money. What was it 40 or 50 mill combined with Fury and AJ? Set for life, generations.

His career is over though.

His career is over though.
He will lose all of that money fast if he doesn't cut ties with his entourage. he should disappear and live a modest, low key lifestyle; and invest some of the money in a modest and stable business for the long term well being of himself and his family.
 
I think Francis getting KO'd like this is gonna make him embrace grappling more and he was already talking about it during the exchanges with Fury, I don't necessarily think his mma career is over. Renan is a tough opponent and Francis will definitely have to take him down after this loss, fighters aren't the same after getting KO'd.
 
I honestly can't think of a single person Francis could beat after tonight. Maybe bring Jason Brilz out of retirement, but that's about it.
 
