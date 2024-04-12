Remove the limit from Ignore List

AppliedScience

AppliedScience

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 21, 2013
Messages
4,999
Reaction score
6,298
Remove the insufficient limit of 1000 from the Ignore List.

Error:
IMG-8223.jpg


Image updated
 
Last edited:
Also we should be able to ignore mods
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

STRAWBOSS
GIF upload size limit?
Replies
1
Views
269
MacGregor
MacGregor

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,014
Messages
56,425,041
Members
175,215
Latest member
frenchie44

Share this page

Back
Top