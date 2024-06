Corrado Soprano said:



Aren’t they f*cking awesome!



View attachment 1047870 When Jon-Stipe fell through for UFC 295, Alex vs Jiri was made to save the card. Now the rematch is saving the McGregor-Chandler card.Aren’t they f*cking awesome! Click to expand...

its normalyou have a guy like pereira he knows his time is shortkinda like volk who wants to fight anyoneand then u have jiri who wants to become a champyou dont really need to be a rocket scientist to figure this out bro