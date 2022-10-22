Reminder that Sean Brady is a better win than anything Colby has on his resume

Colby hasn't beat someone coming off a win since RDA back in 2018... That's crazy.
Everyone he's beat since that interim title win has been on a losing streak.
- Lawler was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Woodley was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Jorge was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
It's a damn shame because the dude has some legit skills, but hasn't fought an actual contender in years outside of Usman(champ at the time) who he's lost twice to.

Good on Belal tho, this one was actually a solid performance and brought some good entertainment.
Ever since that Leon fight he's been active and racking some decent wins and should be getting a proper top five guy next.
 
Maia and RDA are unquestionably better wins than Sean Brady....

Brady just got outstruck, was pieced up in range and in the clinch by Michael Chiesa of all people. Barely squeaked by him. He's by no means a better fighter or win than the version of RDA and Maia that Colby beat.

Shit Brady is not even that much better than Dong Hyun Kim if at all. Jorge, TWood and Robbie were shot when Colby beat them but he has some good wins otherwise.
 
Fact Checker said:
Reminder that Colby doesn’t get thoroughly outclassed by guys like Geoff Neal and Versace model Jouban…



Carry on.
Click to expand...
I think Colby's the better fighter compared to Belal, I just wish he fought someone in the top five.
Him vs Khamzat is the perfect fight to make.
 
Question said:
Colby hasn't beat someone coming off a win since RDA back in 2018... That's crazy.
Everyone he's beat since that interim title win has been on a losing streak.
- Lawler was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Woodley was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Jorge was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
It's a damn shame because the dude has some legit skills, but hasn't fought an actual contender in years outside of Usman(champ at the time) who he's lost twice to.

Good on Belal tho, this one was actually a solid performance and brought some good entertainment.
Ever since that Leon fight he's been active and racking some decent wins and should be getting a proper top five guy next.
Click to expand...
who else was he suppost to fight then?
 
Wonderboy and Luque were mianstays in the top 5 when fighting Belal. Belal did not just win those fights; the consensus is he won 7 of 8 rounds. He dominated.

You choose to highlight Belal's lowest points out of a career that has absolutely skyrocketed since those fights and you are suggesting OTHERS are getting twisted by hate?

Bruh, it would take a meaningful amount of deliberate effort to be less objective and projecting harder than you are at present. Take a breath my dude.

Both these guys are really good and it would be a freaking fantastic fight if they ever matched up.

Fact Checker said:
Because Usman is on par with guys like Neal and Jouban.


This Colby hate has you guys twisted.


<JRSmith40>
Click to expand...
 
infinite666 said:
who else was he suppost to fight then?
Click to expand...
Actual contenders.
At the time of the Lawler fight, tbh Colby didn't need to do this fight so I'll give him a pass since he should've been fighting for title after the RDA win.
At the time of Woodley fight, Leon was available and a much better fight on paper.
At the time of the Jorge fight, Burns or Luque were available. Guys who were coming off wins compared to Jorge who was coming off a two fight skid and hasn't won since 2019.

Now he's got guys like Belal, Burns or Khamzat that would make good fights and make sense for the division to make.
He's already had two shots at the belt and should be defending his number one contender status against possible title contenders like Holloway and Whittaker did after they lost twice to the champ in their divisions.
 
Question said:
Actual contenders.
At the time of the Lawler fight, tbh Colby didn't need to do this fight so I'll give him a pass since he should've been fighting for title after the RDA win.
At the time of Woodley fight, Leon was available and a much better fight on paper.
At the time of the Jorge fight, Burns or Luque were available. Guys who were coming off wins compared to Jorge who was coming off a two fight skid and hasn't won since 2019.

Now he's got guys like Belal, Burns or Khamzat that would make good fights and make sense for the division to make.
He's already had two shots at the belt and should be defending his number one contender status against possible title contenders like Holloway and Whittaker did after they lost twice to the champ in their divisions.
Click to expand...
you dont think woodley and misvadal could be justified by the fact colby should fight woodley and that fight was to setle it and masvidal for the beef
 
Last edited:
Belal does seem to be on the rise where Colby seems to be on the decline.

Colby needs to fight again asap.
 
Fact Checker said:
Reminder that Colby doesn’t get thoroughly outclassed by guys like Geoff Neal and Versace model Jouban…



Carry on.
Click to expand...
He would need to actually fight people in order to be in danger of that.

Fact Checker said:
Because Usman is on par with guys like Neal and Jouban.


This Colby hate has you guys twisted.


<JRSmith40>
Click to expand...
Usman had a title. Easy to accept that fight any day of the week. Don't know why that needed explaining
 
Question said:
- Lawler was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Woodley was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Jorge was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
Click to expand...
All three of those were in their late thirties as well. Plus he's avoided Leon and Burns. Colby has great skills, but he remains overrated in my opinion. Credit for pushing Usman twice though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
Sean Brady vs Colby Covington?
Replies
13
Views
842
chinarice
chinarice
hswrestler
Could Sean Brady make a run for the 170 belt?
Replies
1
Views
154
smiles mma
smiles mma
Koya
  • Poll
Shavkat vs Colby makes a lot of sense
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
4K
jitzmonkey
jitzmonkey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,059
Messages
55,602,492
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top