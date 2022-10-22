Reminder that Sean Brady is a better win than anything Colby has on his resume

Reminder,Belal doesn't get gullitoned by Warlley AlvesReminder that Colby doesn’t get thoroughly outclassed by guys like Geoff Neal and Versace model Jouban…
Carry on.
I think Colby's the better fighter compared to Belal, I just wish he fought someone in the top five.Reminder that Colby doesn’t get thoroughly outclassed by guys like Geoff Neal and Versace model Jouban…
Carry on.
who else was he suppost to fight then?Colby hasn't beat someone coming off a win since RDA back in 2018... That's crazy.
Everyone he's beat since that interim title win has been on a losing streak.
- Lawler was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Woodley was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Jorge was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
It's a damn shame because the dude has some legit skills, but hasn't fought an actual contender in years outside of Usman(champ at the time) who he's lost twice to.
Good on Belal tho, this one was actually a solid performance and brought some good entertainment.
Ever since that Leon fight he's been active and racking some decent wins and should be getting a proper top five guy next.
Reminder that Colby doesn’t get thoroughly outclassed by guys like Geoff Neal and Versace model Jouban…
Carry on.
Correct, he would have to have the balls to accept those fights.
Carry on.
Because Usman is on par with guys like Neal and Jouban.
This Colby hate has you guys twisted.
Actual contenders.who else was he suppost to fight then?
Anyone ranked in the top 5. After losing to Usman the 2nd time, he called out a 155lbs Poirier LOL.who else was he suppost to fight then?
you dont think woodley and misvadal could be justified by the fact colby should fight woodley and that fight was to setle it and masvidal for the beefActual contenders.
At the time of the Lawler fight, tbh Colby didn't need to do this fight so I'll give him a pass since he should've been fighting for title after the RDA win.
At the time of Woodley fight, Leon was available and a much better fight on paper.
At the time of the Jorge fight, Burns or Luque were available. Guys who were coming off wins compared to Jorge who was coming off a two fight skid and hasn't won since 2019.
Now he's got guys like Belal, Burns or Khamzat that would make good fights and make sense for the division to make.
He's already had two shots at the belt and should be defending his number one contender status against possible title contenders like Holloway and Whittaker did after they lost twice to the champ in their divisions.
Dude what are you trying to say here? lolyou dont think woodley and misvadal could be justified by the fact colby should fight usman and that fight was to setle it and masvidal for the beef
let me know if you ever figure it outDude what are you trying to say here? lol
oh my sorry my auto correct got the better of me i was rushing it didnt read what i write sors lolDude what are you trying to say here? lol
Is Charles the only one whose past loses can be forgiven?Reminder that Colby doesn’t get thoroughly outclassed by guys like Geoff Neal and Versace model Jouban…
Carry on.
He would need to actually fight people in order to be in danger of that.Reminder that Colby doesn’t get thoroughly outclassed by guys like Geoff Neal and Versace model Jouban…
Carry on.
Usman had a title. Easy to accept that fight any day of the week. Don't know why that needed explainingBecause Usman is on par with guys like Neal and Jouban.
This Colby hate has you guys twisted.
All three of those were in their late thirties as well. Plus he's avoided Leon and Burns. Colby has great skills, but he remains overrated in my opinion. Credit for pushing Usman twice though.- Lawler was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Woodley was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.
- Jorge was on a 0-2 streak heading into their fight.