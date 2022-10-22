Reminder that Sean Brady is a better win than anything Colby has on his resume

Actual contenders.

At the time of the Lawler fight, tbh Colby didn't need to do this fight so I'll give him a pass since he should've been fighting for title after the RDA win.

At the time of Woodley fight, Leon was available and a much better fight on paper.

At the time of the Jorge fight, Burns or Luque were available. Guys who were coming off wins compared to Jorge who was coming off a two fight skid and hasn't won since 2019.



Now he's got guys like Belal, Burns or Khamzat that would make good fights and make sense for the division to make.

He's already had two shots at the belt and should be defending his number one contender status against possible title contenders like Holloway and Whittaker did after they lost twice to the champ in their divisions.