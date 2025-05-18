Reminder: Still the Only Fighter to Hold Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Titles Simultaneously

Yeah he is overlooked cause of Jones in all time great mentionings. Def a strong top 10 all time candidate. Beat prime Rumble twice, Stipe, prime Gustafson. Ran trough some elite / top 10 LHWs and HWs effortlessly.
 
How is he top 10 all time while never being the best in either division
 
I truly believe DC is highly underated.

He swept the Strikeforce grandprix that Fedor was knocked out of in the first round

He strolled through HW never getting taken down or even losing a single round.

He never lost a round until he faced Jones at LHW.

I truly believe had he not left HW because of his incarcerated mexican mafia homie , hed be regarded as the best HW ever.
 
It's all Cain's fault!
 
He was good, but...

He won the heavyweight title with an eyepoke and cheated at a weigh-in. Didn't like Jon allegedly being on juice, but had some strange numbers himself.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
i think being a LHW who jumps up a weight class and KO's the best UFC HW of all time in less than one round counts for something.
Click to expand...

Yeah I tended to rate that performance highly too ha ha.

DC picked up the boxing game very quickly it seemed, don't know how much striking he'd done in his life but he had some decent hands from early on.
 
DC is definitely in my top 10.
 
My original avatar was me squaring off with him in my uniform (DC in tuxedo) at Marine Corps Ball in Bay Area, just before his final fight in Strikeforce (One of my favorite pics). I told him he'd be Champ in UFC and he replied "That's the plan, my man". His hands were small and very soft. I was drunk as fuck and wanted to tell him, because people always say my hands are soft after a first handshake. I'm glad I didn't, because I'd probably have gotten dumped on my head on a hard wood floor🤣
 
