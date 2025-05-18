Reminder: Still the Only Fighter to Hold Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Titles Simultaneously

i think being a LHW who jumps up a weight class and KO's the best UFC HW of all time in less than one round counts for something.How is he top 10 all time while never being the best in either division
Bro, you know it’s not about who you beat, but how nice you seem. Get with the programHow is he top 10 all time while never being the best in either division
It's all Cain's fault!I truly believe DC is highly underated.
He swept the Strikeforce grandprix that Fedor was knocked out of in the first round
He strolled through HW never getting taken down or even losing a single round.
He never lost a round until he faced Jones at LHW.
I truly believe had he not left HW because of his incarcerated mexican mafia homie , hed be regarded as the best HW ever.
