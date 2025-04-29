Remembering Some Guys...

DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
I met Uncle Creepy at UFC 175.
He was sitting with a pair of Vegas dimes. One may have been his wife as I have heard his wife is smoking hot.
Belal not mentioned in the opening post
I remember all of them. Jared Rosholt wrestled against my wrestling team in college and smoked us. There's some random trivia you didn't need to know.Who do you guys remember?
I remember Josh Copeland
View attachment 1092898
and Jared Rosholt
View attachment 1092899
and Ian McCall
View attachment 1092900
and Brandon Davis
View attachment 1092901
What guys do y'all remember?
plz forgive me for my blatant transgressions
I loved his fights against Melendez -- they split wins against each other -- both fights were good.Anybody remember Kawajiri's monster wrestling buddy Mitsuhiro Ishida? Team t-blood had some killers back in the Dream days.
2 of my favorites back in the Pride days!Anybody remember Kawajiri's monster wrestling buddy Mitsuhiro Ishida? Team t-blood had some killers back in the Dream days.