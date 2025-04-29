Remembering Some Guys...

Who do you guys remember?


I remember Josh Copeland
1745951151032.png

and Jared Rosholt
1745951173300.png

and Ian McCall
1745951209386.png

and Brandon Davis
1745951247424.png



What guys do y'all remember?
 
Belal not mentioned in the opening post <Oku01>
 
I met Uncle Creepy at UFC 175.

He was sitting with a pair of Vegas dimes. One may have been his wife as I have heard his wife is smoking hot.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I met Uncle Creepy at UFC 175.

He was sitting with a pair of Vegas dimes. One may have been his wife as I have heard his wife is smoking hot.
She looks like a beautiful woman
 
mraa1 said:
Anybody remember Kawajiri's monster wrestling buddy Mitsuhiro Ishida? Team t-blood had some killers back in the Dream days.
I loved his fights against Melendez -- they split wins against each other -- both fights were good.
 
