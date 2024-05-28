Corrado Soprano
McGregor was once appalled that DC had the nerve and indecency to drink alcohol a full day before commentating a UFC event.
Conor calling DC out for drinking is like:
-Jon Jones calling someone out for drunk driving.
-Ronda Rousey calling someone out for being a brat.
-Dana White getting mad at someone for slapping their spouse.
-Chael Sonnen getting mad at someone using roids.
-Izzy being grossed out by someone showing affection to their dog.
