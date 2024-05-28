Media Remember when McGregor called out DC for drinking alcohol?

McGregor was once appalled that DC had the nerve and indecency to drink alcohol a full day before commentating a UFC event.

1716913897505.jpeg

1716913947545.jpeg

1716913978176.jpeg

Conor calling DC out for drinking is like:

-Jon Jones calling someone out for drunk driving.

-Ronda Rousey calling someone out for being a brat.

-Dana White getting mad at someone for slapping their spouse.

-Chael Sonnen getting mad at someone using roids.

-Izzy being grossed out by someone showing affection to their dog.

1716914155771.jpeg
 
