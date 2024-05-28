McGregor was once appalled that DC had the nerve and indecency to drink alcohol a full day before commentating a UFC event.Conor calling DC out for drinking is like:-Jon Jones calling someone out for drunk driving.-Ronda Rousey calling someone out for being a brat.-Dana White getting mad at someone for slapping their spouse.-Chael Sonnen getting mad at someone using roids.-Izzy being grossed out by someone showing affection to their dog.