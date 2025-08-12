I was thinking about the thread on MTG and how she is has gained something like 100 million dollars since she has been elected and it struck me how far our collective standards have dropped in just the last 25 years.



Martha Stewart had to go to prison in 2001 for insider trading on a $45k move based on insider info. She used "material, non-public information" and sold some stock that was about to go down. 25 years ago in the US this was considered a crime.



Now it's business as usual for our representatives, they do it openly actually. They get luxury vacations paid for by foreign governments too. I say both parties are just as guilty.



I just want to point out that our country didn't used to be like this. This represents a significant lowering of the collective standards.