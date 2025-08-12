  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Remember When Martha Stewart Went to Prison for Insider Trading on a $45K Stock Sale?

I was thinking about the thread on MTG and how she is has gained something like 100 million dollars since she has been elected and it struck me how far our collective standards have dropped in just the last 25 years.

Martha Stewart had to go to prison in 2001 for insider trading on a $45k move based on insider info. She used "material, non-public information" and sold some stock that was about to go down. 25 years ago in the US this was considered a crime.

Now it's business as usual for our representatives, they do it openly actually. They get luxury vacations paid for by foreign governments too. I say both parties are just as guilty.

I just want to point out that our country didn't used to be like this. This represents a significant lowering of the collective standards.
 
They really need to crack down on this. Both parties do it.

We need AI to run the government in the future
 
I’ve never seen such overt, unapologetic, brazen corruption in all my days. With impunity. The more people go along with it the more normalized it’s become. Twilight zone shit.
 
