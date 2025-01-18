  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Remember when lightweight was supposedly the deepest division?

Now it is as deep as a puddle of penguin piss.

4 consecutive title fights of complete nonsense involving featherweights, 2 of which featured a completely unranked LW, one involved a guy outside the top 10, and one involved a shot fighter who had no business getting a title shot either.

The top 10 still contains Gaethje, Poirier, Chandler, Hooker, Dariush, Charlie Olives all of whom are varying degrees of washed up. It also includes Holloway who is 1-1 at LW in the UFC. Hell, even Gamrot is 34. And Tsarukyan can't make it to a title fight.

When did the LW become the home of rank squatting geriatrics and failed featherweights?
 
Because all the stars of the division are old and have been rank squatting the new guys failed to live up to hype.
 
Rising contenders are on the horizon, and we'll be seeing these guys out of the top 10 fairly soon I imagine. All of them are battleworn.
 
TS you are not wrong here.
LW has a lot of big names but in terms of being deep it’s not that what some people think it is.
BW, FW and FLW are all better divisions.
 
LW is still really deep, it's had some amazing eras, unfortunately we are now in the rank squatting era where everyone avoids match ups that make sense, makes tik tok videos and triangles pornstars.
 
Looks like a lot of really good fighters to me. Most of the guys you listed aren't washed up at all. Saying Do-Bronx is washed up because he lost to Arman by split decision is just odd.


If someone isn't 15-0 in their last 15 they are washed up lol. Gaethje isn't washed up because he got destroyed by a top 3 FW of all time, he just isn't as good as the guys he lost to.

The only ranked fighter who is washed up is Chandler.
 
Ts, you should know how it goes.. have a dominant champ or Champs for years and parity goes away in a division, making an illusion its not deep. Just look at be and ww right now. They seem really deep right now . Divisions going through the motions lol
 
Every division will have their ups and downs. LW is in transitional phase right now.
 
