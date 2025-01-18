Remember when lightweight was supposedly the deepest division?

Now it is as deep as a puddle of penguin piss.
4 consecutive title fights of complete nonsense involving featherweights, 2 of which featured a completely unranked LW, one involved a guy outside the top 10, and one involved a shot fighter who had no business getting a title shot either.
The top 10 still contains Gaethje, Poirier, Chandler, Hooker, Dariush, Charlie Olives all of whom are varying degrees of washed up. It also includes Holloway who is 1-1 at LW in the UFC. Hell, even Gamrot is 34. And Tsarukyan can't make it to a title fight.
When did the LW become the home of rank squatting geriatrics and failed featherweights?
4 consecutive title fights of complete nonsense involving featherweights, 2 of which featured a completely unranked LW, one involved a guy outside the top 10, and one involved a shot fighter who had no business getting a title shot either.
The top 10 still contains Gaethje, Poirier, Chandler, Hooker, Dariush, Charlie Olives all of whom are varying degrees of washed up. It also includes Holloway who is 1-1 at LW in the UFC. Hell, even Gamrot is 34. And Tsarukyan can't make it to a title fight.
When did the LW become the home of rank squatting geriatrics and failed featherweights?