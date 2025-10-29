Barney Gumble
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2025
- Messages
- 624
- Reaction score
- 759
remember when democrats spent 4 years letting in 10m+ illegals (and probably 1000s of terror cells) into the country and when it finally became an election issue they tried passing a bill that barely did anything which including sending $60b to ukraine?
remember when shitlibs said nothing could be done about the border until a bill was passed, and trump fixed it within days of being in office without one?
remember when shitlibs called it bribery and a campaign finance violation when trump handed out big macs, yet they wanted to give out cash to "black folx", make weed legal, and wanted to wipe out 50k in student loans?
remember when decmorats spent years hiding a drooling biden from the media, carrying him around in a wheelchair while calling him "as sharp as a tack! the sharpest ever!" while running 24/7 smear pieces on how trump has cognitive problems?
remember after the debate when they finally couldn't play weekend at bernie's anymore shitlibs said biden was threat to the country and had to step down?
now you go! it's your turn! i've left a lot on the table so have at it sherbros!
ps: if any of you pussies are tearing up, relax, you can make one about the republicans and i'll shit on them too! i promise!
remember when shitlibs said nothing could be done about the border until a bill was passed, and trump fixed it within days of being in office without one?
remember when shitlibs called it bribery and a campaign finance violation when trump handed out big macs, yet they wanted to give out cash to "black folx", make weed legal, and wanted to wipe out 50k in student loans?
Capehart: Trump Paying for Some of McDonald’s Meals Is ‘Campaign Finance Violation’ (clip)
File from Grabien Media
grabien.com
remember when decmorats spent years hiding a drooling biden from the media, carrying him around in a wheelchair while calling him "as sharp as a tack! the sharpest ever!" while running 24/7 smear pieces on how trump has cognitive problems?
remember after the debate when they finally couldn't play weekend at bernie's anymore shitlibs said biden was threat to the country and had to step down?
now you go! it's your turn! i've left a lot on the table so have at it sherbros!
ps: if any of you pussies are tearing up, relax, you can make one about the republicans and i'll shit on them too! i promise!