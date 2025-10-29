Prefect said: You are retarded because that 10 million number is the number of interactions with illegals and not people that made it into the country and disappeared. The GOP retards keep quoting this because it conflates the issue to make it seem like the situation was dire when it never was. Just like how the caravans magically start showing up and getting attention before every presidential election and then disappear for 4 years. A caravan of anything is not getting across the border. An estimated million made it across when the economy opened up after COVID and then went back to the normal 500-600k a year. Most just fly in and over stay their visa, not treking across the Rio Grand River or climbing the retarded Trump Wall like most retards think. Click to expand...

Wow, every single thing in your post is a lie. So about 2.5M for the entire term is your claim? That's what you're going with?No, "most" did not fly in and overstay their visa, nor are those who did even counted among the border encounters. The fuck 20 year old article did you get that from? Border encounters are people who cross illegally, and people attempt to get in who are inadmissible, not people who were admissible, got a visa, and were already here. Like 8 million of the border encounters were at the Mexico border, of which Biden paroled or admitted like 6.5 million, then add on the over 2 million "gotaways", which are just the ones they know about from surveillance, THEN add the few million more visa overstays, then add another million who used a fucking cargo app to come in and live here while they wait for their initial asylum hearing for like 2035. 10 million is a ridiculously lowball figure, and that's only if you accpet number from the most ludicrously haphazard, corrup, open borders administration in US history.And you're of course dead wrong in your silly claim that migrant caravans only show up during presidential elections "then disappear for 4 years". The average was about 1/month for Biden's whole term with no presidential election in sight, and they did get in, that's how Central American illegals got here. They didn't all just decide individually to pack a bag and start walking by themselves.