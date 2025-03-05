  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Remember when Dana used to claim MMA would replace or overtake Boxing?

Dana has being trying to get his own boxing promotion for some time no?

Best case scenario it’s a ProBoxTV type product with a few homegrown prospects fighting to build up their brand.

Worst case is this is PowerSlap 2.0
 
Given the state of it in 2025 its hardly even surprising that Jake Paul boxing has surpassed professional boxing.
 
A lot more people here know who Khabib or Machachev are, compared to Beterbiev or Bivol.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
I don't know how old you are but a lot of people who are either over 40 or Mexican follow boxing. I have way more people I know who watch boxing especially the big fights
Click to expand...
Boxing also has some hardcore fans, fans who will pay $80 to watch their favorite boxer no matter who they are facing or who's on the undercard.
 
RockyLockridge said:
IMO it has in the mainstream public. I don't know ANYONE who follows boxing closely
Click to expand...
It makes me sad but I agree. I used to love boxing and the death of HBO boxing and the increasing paywalls(dazn, ppv) killed it for me. I checked out before the freak show celebrity boxing faze we are in now
 
Fake Tough Guy Dana also said it would take over Baseball, Football and Basketball
 
Three things.

1. This is about Ari Emanuel, not Dana. The amount of people who follow MMA religiously for years and still think Dana calls the shots is out of control.

2. Dana himself has always wanted to be a scumbag boxing promoter more than a scumbag cage fighting promoter - he has always carried an inferiority complex. Dana has never particularly liked MMA.

3. This is terrible news for both boxing and MMA.
 
