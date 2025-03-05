I wonder how they are going to get around the Muhammad Ali Act?
Dana just needed an obscenely wealthy benefactor and WWE's vice president to get this done.
I don't know how old you are but a lot of people who are either over 40 or Mexican follow boxing. I have way more people I know who watch boxing especially the big fights
Boxing also has some hardcore fans, fans who will pay $80 to watch their favorite boxer no matter who they are facing or who's on the undercard.
canada doesn't have mexicans lmao
Hey 0.42% of the population says otherwise
It makes me sad but I agree. I used to love boxing and the death of HBO boxing and the increasing paywalls(dazn, ppv) killed it for me. I checked out before the freak show celebrity boxing faze we are in now