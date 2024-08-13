Media Remember the "Ngannou doesn't pay his coaches" thing?

Yeah, the Fernand Lopez era was a fun period.



Cliff:
Nate Pettit is coach at Xtreme Couture, one day Ngannou handed him a cheque just as a thank you for working hard for everyone in the gym.

In the past, Nicksick also told media that Ngannou paid for to replace all the mats in the gym.

Ngannou the POS, surely some more stories will come out about that trash individual.
 
flowoftruth said:
Belal Remember the name pays his coaches too
the-office-steve-carell.gif
 
svmr_db said:
Ngannou fans talking about how green the grass is outside the UFC but still know they gotta post about him here because it's a ghost town in worldwide MMA lol
All the talks about Ngannou being the worst POS on earth were in that section, it's just a blast from the past.

Also UFC has no HW champion, or a relevant HW division atm.
 
Crazy that for a while Francis was getting more hate than guys who slap their wives publicly, do mile long lines of coke, and drunkenly assault women sexually.
 
Absolutely amazing that Francis has "fallen in love with MMA again" after getting absolutely waxed to oblivion in boxing and realizing he's not a boxer.

Truly a wonderous miracle.
 
breaking news: man pays his employee what he owes them

jesus christ, some of you are morons and babies
 
I mean to be fair wasn't the coach just asking for some small monthly payment? It's not like he was accusing Francis of missing thousands in payments. It all seemed like a very petty argument on both sides honestly.
 
