Remember that Pereira slept Strickland in 2 minutes, Hill is still legit

Everybody thought that Strickland was a bum after he got KO'd in a few minutes by Pereira, but after a few fights he dominated Adesanya and became the MW champ.The same thing happened with Hill in UFC 300, he got slept after a few minutes by Pereira and everybody acted like he was a bum and not on champ's level.But is Hill a bum, or Pereira is just that good?