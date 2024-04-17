Remember that Pereira slept Strickland in 2 minutes, Hill is still legit

heohanwuoc

heohanwuoc

Dec 16, 2017
1,193
1,203
Everybody thought that Strickland was a bum after he got KO'd in a few minutes by Pereira, but after a few fights he dominated Adesanya and became the MW champ.
The same thing happened with Hill in UFC 300, he got slept after a few minutes by Pereira and everybody acted like he was a bum and not on champ's level.
But is Hill a bum, or Pereira is just that good?
2148568365.jpg


1406451680.0.jpg
 
I still think Hill can hang with some of the top guys in the division. Losing to Alex is no shame, hopefully the loss humbled him, he was already overlooking Poatan and saying he wants a crack at Tom Aspinall before the fight
 
