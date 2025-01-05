Television Remember 'Tape Face'?

Do you think he's funny?

I know this is kind of old, but this is for those haven't seen this guy before.

I still remember watching his first act, which he hit out of the park. I just didn't think he could do it again.

And I thought he did pretty well considering how great the first one was.

 
Never seen him before, after the first 7 minutes... vaguely amusing.

Not a huge fan of physical comedy.
 
No, and I am not happy that I have now been introduced to him.
 
I'd not heard of him before, i thought he was very good.
 
