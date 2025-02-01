Remember 2 years ago when Pavlovich was the guy that Jon Jones was allegedly “ducking” ?

ferrisjso said: A Thiago Santos was underrated wrecking machine



B It wasn't REALLY split decision one of the judges gave Santos the fight out of pity cause he went the distance on 1 leg.

Thiago was a MW gatekeeper who feasted on a LHW division that was in a shitty spot, there's a reason as to why he wasn't a contender at 185, and it's not because the weight cut was too tough for him.He was a fun fighter before the injuries, but there's no reason a fighter of Jon's caliber should have been going the distance with him, let alone have it be that close.