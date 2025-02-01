  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Remember 2 years ago when Pavlovich was the guy that Jon Jones was allegedly “ducking” ?

Thesnake101 said:
Maybe, maybe not. Jones went to a split with Thiago Santos so who knows how the fight would've looked.
A Thiago Santos was underrated wrecking machine

B It wasn't REALLY split decision one of the judges gave Santos the fight out of pity cause he went the distance on 1 leg.
 
At the time, Jon had shown very little, if anything, of his ability at heavyweight.

Using examples from 2010 of him shooting takedowns to prove he can take down a 260 pound man isn't a great argument that he would succeed.

He looked slow and hittable against Stipe, despite Miocic being ancient and much smaller than Pavlovich.
 
lol I remember when sergei was the backup for Jones vs Stipe before jones got injured and people were saying jones would get ko'd in round 1 by sergei just because sergei ko'd 2 fat guys(tuivasa and lewis)
 
ferrisjso said:
A Thiago Santos was underrated wrecking machine

B It wasn't REALLY split decision one of the judges gave Santos the fight out of pity cause he went the distance on 1 leg.
Thiago was a MW gatekeeper who feasted on a LHW division that was in a shitty spot, there's a reason as to why he wasn't a contender at 185, and it's not because the weight cut was too tough for him.

He was a fun fighter before the injuries, but there's no reason a fighter of Jon's caliber should have been going the distance with him, let alone have it be that close.
 
According to Jones fans guys like Thiago Santos, Dominic Reyes and Anthony Smith would run roughshod over the HW division lol.
 
ferrisjso said:
50-44 awkward fights were it was clear neither OSP or Smith belonged in cage.

Cry harder.
Your boy is extremely overrated,
I just feel sorry for you

You obv thought the Rousey-hype was real, Covid-19 and so on
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
lol I remember when sergei was the backup for Jones vs Stipe before jones got injured and people were saying jones would get ko'd in round 1 by sergei just because sergei ko'd 2 fat guys(tuivasa and lewis)
Jon would blast Turinabol again and win a veryy close dec probably

Jon is very easy to hit tho, 0 footwork and very bad boxing fundamentals so its possible the big man KOs the smaller man
 
OldBoy91 said:
According to Jones fans guys like Thiago Santos, Dominic Reyes and Anthony Smith would run roughshod over the HW division lol.
Smith no.

The other 2. Hell yes. I was saying LHWs(and at times MWs) were better for years have been resoundingly proven right.
 
