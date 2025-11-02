Crazy Source
There is no running away from it. Why is an entire party fighting to not release the files? Why not make people hungry?
Cool sticky itI posted this in another thread already -- why don't we just have a sticky for this since every thread brings it up? Anyways... lemme edit it for here... for the millionth time.
... reality shows the institutional self protection that spans administrations...
(R) undeniably blocked one legislative path to the release -- but the real barrier is institutional CYA (thats Cover Yer Ass) across the board. The Epstein files stay sealed because power protects itself -- not because of one dipshit party or the other . Both parties and multiple branches of government share this blame -- not just (R).... The issue isn’t "partisan" obstruction -- it’s a literal systemic protection of the elites involved (big club, we ain't in it)
The truth -- (R) stalled the vote -- but DOJ + courts + (D) leadership kept the lid on. It’s not a party issue -- it’s a protection racket for the powerful...
...So if we could stop fuckin' pretending either side are fuckin' bystanders in this circus, that would be great. Try it for a few seconds -- without any blind party following activated...
Their DOJ had the keys to the vault and a four year head start -- but instead of opening the fuckin' door -- they hung up a “classified, do not disturb” sign and called it transparency. The secrecy didn’t start with Trump -- That narrative is completely batshit "party" biased -- it’s an old family recipe handed down through administrations -- sealed courtrooms --grand jury voodoo --and enough bullshit “national security” fairy dust to make truth disappear in a puff of bureaucracy.
Every branch -- every president -- every self righteous committee played their little seedy part... (R) slammed the fuckin door -- (D) pretended they lost the handle -- and the DOJ (under both Biden + Trump) just kept humming the tune of plausible deniability.
...because here’s the SICK punchline -- the Epstein files were never about politics -- they’re about preservation. The system doesn’t care fuck who's in charge --it cares who’s exposed. This wasn’t partisan obstruction -- it was a bipartisan art form -- a polished ritual of self protection. They don’t guard secrets to protect victims -- they guard them to protect investments.