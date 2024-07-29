Your Account
reacted to your score
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,243
- Reaction score
- 6,190
You know that PM triangle stuff where you have 3 options but you must pick two and then that third is not the best one ?
So if you have to pick two out of these 3 for your future wife/gf, which ones you'd take ?
* Beautiful face
* Sexy body
* Amazing personality
So if you have to pick two out of these 3 for your future wife/gf, which ones you'd take ?
* Beautiful face
* Sexy body
* Amazing personality