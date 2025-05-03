AL-Tappo McSnappo
I will be watching, but i didn't like how he had a shit fight last time, then was gaslighting everyone and saying how great he fought.He should be more confident, this is a fight that if won lead to greatness.
Adapt, Overcome and Conquer. I always root for wrestlers, hope he get through this.
RDR is no bum. It is a huge step in competition. Former two division One-Champion who only twice to an elite russian wrestler in a battle of the undefeated. He bounced back with 3 wins with all finishes if I'm not mistaken.Why does winning this lead to greatness?
RDR is no bum. It is a huge step in competition. Former two division One-Champion who only twice to an elite russian wrestler in a battle of the undefeated. He bounced back with 3 wins with all finishes if I'm not mistaken.
Elite BJJ vs Elite Folkstyle, it is not very common in modern MMA.
A high risk high reward fight for Bo Nickal.
The people running the UFC are betting on the red and on the black with this one. Whoever win in a dominant fashion will emerge as a star.RDR is dangerous but can Dana sell Bo with a win over him? I'm not sure most UFC fans know who RDR is.
Will it? Or will folks just say RDR sucks?He should be more confident, this is a fight that if won lead to greatness.
says this weight cut is killing him, lol, then maybe don't get so big between fights then.