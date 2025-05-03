Media Reinier De Riddervs vs Bo Nickal, Bo already getting excuses ready

Timestamps and chapters:
0:00 - Start
0:28 - 37 pounds overweight
1:42 De Ridder vs Nickal preview,
predictions, breakdown
5:33 - The Office
6:37 - Betting odds and contender status
10:33 - Mr. Beast

says this weight cut is killing him, lol, then maybe don't get so big between fights then.
 
He should be more confident, this is a fight that if won lead to greatness.

Adapt, Overcome and Conquer. I always root for wrestlers, hope he get through this.
 
Ara tech said:
He should be more confident, this is a fight that if won lead to greatness.

Adapt, Overcome and Conquer. I always root for wrestlers, hope he get through this.
I will be watching, but i didn't like how he had a shit fight last time, then was gaslighting everyone and saying how great he fought.
 
WillyWarminski said:
Why does winning this lead to greatness?
RDR is no bum. It is a huge step in competition. Former two division One-Champion who only twice to an elite russian wrestler in a battle of the undefeated. He bounced back with 3 wins with all finishes if I'm not mistaken.

Elite BJJ vs Elite Folkstyle, it is not very common in modern MMA.

A high risk high reward fight for Bo Nickal.

 
Ara tech said:
RDR is no bum. It is a huge step in competition. Former two division One-Champion who only twice to an elite russian wrestler in a battle of the undefeated. He bounced back with 3 wins with all finishes if I'm not mistaken.

Elite BJJ vs Elite Folkstyle, it is not very common in modern MMA.

A high risk high reward fight for Bo Nickal.

I got yer. I like RDR and I'm glad you see it.
But what if he squeaks by with a controversial decision or somewhat?

RDR is dangerous but can Dana sell Bo with a win over him? I'm not sure most UFC fans know who RDR is.
 
WillyWarminski said:
RDR is dangerous but can Dana sell Bo with a win over him? I'm not sure most UFC fans know who RDR is.
The people running the UFC are betting on the red and on the black with this one. Whoever win in a dominant fashion will emerge as a star.

Bo is a bit more popular in the US than RDR, who the latter is more known to the hardcore fan but still popular.
 
Ara tech said:
He should be more confident, this is a fight that if won lead to greatness.
Will it? Or will folks just say RDR sucks?

I don't think he sucks, but I have a feeling that will be the narrative. "RDR struggled against Meerschart, give Bo someone good and then we'll see where he's at..."
 
RDR needs the top position to work but I don't think he can get it. RDR isn't the most athletic person but he is strong. He is a bit slow on his feet but he hits hard enough. I think it might be a stinker of a kickboxing match. Bo is a more athletic fighter but I don't think he will test RDR on the ground. RDR has some chokes in his game. Bo has 7 fights. He is still considered a newbie.
 
Bo is a big favorite. We'll see if De Ridder can beat a real fighter as opposed to cans in ONE. We saw what happened to Askren when he came over to the UFC. He couldn't get a win in the UFC besides the one Herb gifted him with the premature estopulation of the fight with Robbie.
 
