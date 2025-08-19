BoxerMaurits
Khamzat said he was done with quick turn around years ago. Be happy if he fights in 2026 at all.Well, a bit surprising to be honest. If these two fight and Caio and Imamov fight, I guess no quick turn-around for Khamzat.
He asked for the Abu Dhabi card on October 25th.Khamzat said he was done with quick turn around years ago. Be happy if he fights in 2026 at all.
He just said he wanted to fight in October last weekend.Khamzat said he was done with quick turn around years ago. Be happy if he fights in 2026 at all.
Oh I missed this interview, I still won't believe he will fight soon until we see it. Too many years of inactivity.He just said he wanted to fight in October last weekend.
All this.Must be saving Khamzat for the Paramount deal, probably the first numbered event in January.
RDR/Fluffy will be a hell of a fight regardless, im all for it.