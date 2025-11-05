  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Reinier de Ridder reveals lingering health issues after UFC Vancouver loss: “I get out of breath walking up stairs”

I just got a mental image of RDR sitting in the middle of the stairs just like in that photo in OP. Just sitting there, no will to get up go upstairs.

(I kid. I like the guy. But it's funny)
 
Commendable but not very smart on RDR's part. He got real lucky with the Whittaker fight that the judges gave it to him as that fight could have went either way, he should have just taken that victory and taken the rest of the year off especially with him knowing his body was compromised during the Whittaker camp. Hopefully he takes enough time off and considers moving to 205. He's too big for MW and there's too many nightmare match up's for him there.
 
The post fight excuses have surpassed cartoonish

" I was dead bro. I was literally dead during that fight. No pulse, saw the white light. Came back to life in the locker room. crazy. "

When you've got stage 4 cancer and are recovering from a 170 mph motorcycle wreck, you don't have to go forward with the fight. People will understand.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Brendan Allen says if Chimaev wants to fight the best, it's a fight with him
Replies
16
Views
513
Kung Fu Kowboy
Kung Fu Kowboy
Cowboy Kurt Angle
News RDR talks about his cardio issues
Replies
13
Views
326
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
Unheralded Truth
Media Bo Nickal: Chimaev gives me confidence for a return - but I'm his biggest threat
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
3K
Nabs
Nabs
Kung Fu Kowboy
Coach Explains Decision to Throw in Towel in UFC Vancouver Headliner
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
SaltedVinegarfootstomps
SaltedVinegarfootstomps
Kung Fu Kowboy
Dricus Du Plessis’ Coach Wants to 'Destroy' Khamzat Chimaev in Rematch
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
Ayreon
A

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,251
Messages
58,427,518
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top