De Ridder will headline UFC on ABC 9 against Whittaker on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. “The Dutch Knight” wants to put pressure on Whittaker from the very onset, as he believes the Australian likes space. De Ridder expects Whittaker to throw his signature high kick combination once he has made reads. However, de Ridder believes his early pressure will create openings for some big shots, probably even some flashy knees like in his last win over Bo Nickal. De Ridder predicts that he will eventually take Whittaker down and choke him out.
De Ridder Plans to Pressure Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi
“I know I gotta step on the gas anyway,” de Ridder told Submission Radio. Because what he likes is when you give him some space, when he can see what you’re doing, when he can read you, that’s what he likes best. And then he does his best work, most likely gonna throw the 1-2 high kick once he sees what you’re doing. So I think it’s very important for me to step on the gas from the get-go here… I see myself putting a lot of pressure on him, hitting him with some good shots early. Maybe another knee, maybe some other cool strikes, taking him down and choking him out.”
De Ridder’s only two career losses have come against Anatoly Malykhin in ONE Championship. The former ONE Championship two-division title holder has been on a tear since signing with the UFC. De Ridder submitted Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland before knocking out three-time NCAA Division I champ Nickal. Meanwhile, Whittaker has perpetually been in the middleweight title picture, only losing to elite competition. “The Reaper” is 2-2 in his last four and coming off a submission loss against Khamzat Chimaev.
Reinier de Ridder Predicts Stoppage Win Over Robert Whittaker
Reinier de Ridder recently detailed his strategy to finish Robert Whittaker.
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
