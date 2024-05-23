Rehab.

You guys won't hear from me for 3 days or more I suppose. It's been fun but tomorrow I'm going to one of those 3 day clinics for detox and they don't allow electronics.

This is going to royally suck. I hope I get my life on track again and still visit you guys afterwards when I get sober.

Thanks all. You guys are funny. Please make some good posts as this time could be the end of me.
 
666 said:
Alcohol, THC, Nicotine, caffeine.. Mostly the alcohol.
You’re detoxing from alcohol in 3 days? Are you physically dependent? Like, do you get the shakes, that sort of thing?
 
BFoe said:
You’re detoxing from alcohol in 3 days? Are you physically dependent? Like, do you get the shakes, that sort of thing?
Yea I'm like a Russian.

It's absolutely brutal man and it's not just the shakes you're hot and cold at the same time, itchy, throwing up 20 times per day, sweating profusely and it's bad smelling.

Tossing and turning in bed.

And those are just the physical things. Anxiety, fear and hate mess with you too.
 
