666
T-800
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,706
- Reaction score
- 2,823
You guys won't hear from me for 3 days or more I suppose. It's been fun but tomorrow I'm going to one of those 3 day clinics for detox and they don't allow electronics.
This is going to royally suck. I hope I get my life on track again and still visit you guys afterwards when I get sober.
Thanks all. You guys are funny. Please make some good posts as this time could be the end of me.
This is going to royally suck. I hope I get my life on track again and still visit you guys afterwards when I get sober.
Thanks all. You guys are funny. Please make some good posts as this time could be the end of me.