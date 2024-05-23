You guys won't hear from me for 3 days or more I suppose. It's been fun but tomorrow I'm going to one of those 3 day clinics for detox and they don't allow electronics.



This is going to royally suck. I hope I get my life on track again and still visit you guys afterwards when I get sober.



Thanks all. You guys are funny. Please make some good posts as this time could be the end of me.