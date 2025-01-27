  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Regular Dudes Fighting UFC Pros

Nothing new here; we're familiar with each fight. But it's a good compilation complete with time stamps. (I added the "conclusions".)


0:00 - Intro
0:21 - Anthony Smith vs home invader [Draw]
3:40 - Mike Perry KOs old dude [UFC Victory]
5:45 - Nate Diaz chokes out a guy [UFC Victory]
9:13 - Matt Serra subdues a guy in restaurant [UFC Victory]
11:24 - BJ Penn loses a street fight [Humiliating UFC Defeat]
 
BJ Penn got sucker punched when drunk.

Humiliating and embarrassing for sure, but not a real fight. He also went back and beat the guy up that same night.

Could add old guy in the bar that shrugged off Conors hook.
 
Dildo Danis is missing.. He lost a fight via TKO vs a super small boxer.. and then got subbed by a random bouncer.
 
Ryan Hall embarrassed a guy at a pizza place once, hardly even trying. Subdues him real easy and even gave him a second chance. Frankly saved the guy from a beating.

Real bad timing that the SECOND he decides to grab the guy and drag his ass outside, that's when the cops get there.
 
The best example is Benji Radach vs Danny Lafever. Random dude had beef with Benji over some girl or something ,and knocked him out in less than a minute. Realized he'd landed a 1/1000 shot and refused anything close to a rematch.
 
There was a show back in the days on Spike called Pros vs Joes. Randy Couture was on one of the segments, and he completely embarrassed everyone. The best a Joe did was surviving for a minute, and that guy was a Marines hand to hand combat instructor. UFC pros are just on another level

You could also put the entire series of Bully Beatdown, and the pro won every time (except for Thomas Denny)

To paraphrase the White Mamba, Cody McKenzie is closer to Jon Jones than we are to Cody McKenzie

 
Don't forget Chael battered a couple in the 4 seasons hotel. Got off with a plea deal.
 
Where's the video of the UFC fighter in the bathroom that tells the regular dude to punch him in the face first and the guy does and actually knocks him out? It's was a UFC LW journeyman from early 2010s. I remember that video clear as day. They are talking shit to each other, surrounded by people, the UFC fighter puts his hands in his hips and sticks out his face and says punch me and the guy does and knocks him out. Was it gray Maynard?
 
RIP Kimbo... I know in heaven you are getting that daily bread.

9FOX.gif
 
If you’re a 200+ pound man who knows how to throw a punch you ***can*** beat anyone.
 
I knocked out Cain Velasquez in a street fight once, unfortunately no one there had a camera phone so no one has probably heard this one
 
