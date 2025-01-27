Where's the video of the UFC fighter in the bathroom that tells the regular dude to punch him in the face first and the guy does and actually knocks him out? It's was a UFC LW journeyman from early 2010s. I remember that video clear as day. They are talking shit to each other, surrounded by people, the UFC fighter puts his hands in his hips and sticks out his face and says punch me and the guy does and knocks him out. Was it gray Maynard?