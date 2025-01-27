wwkirk
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 22, 2012
- Messages
- 12,782
- Reaction score
- 7,881
Nothing new here; we're familiar with each fight. But it's a good compilation complete with time stamps. (I added the "conclusions".)
0:00 - Intro
0:21 - Anthony Smith vs home invader [Draw]
3:40 - Mike Perry KOs old dude [UFC Victory]
5:45 - Nate Diaz chokes out a guy [UFC Victory]
9:13 - Matt Serra subdues a guy in restaurant [UFC Victory]
11:24 - BJ Penn loses a street fight [Humiliating UFC Defeat]
0:00 - Intro
0:21 - Anthony Smith vs home invader [Draw]
3:40 - Mike Perry KOs old dude [UFC Victory]
5:45 - Nate Diaz chokes out a guy [UFC Victory]
9:13 - Matt Serra subdues a guy in restaurant [UFC Victory]
11:24 - BJ Penn loses a street fight [Humiliating UFC Defeat]