Regression to the Mean and Long Winning Streaks in MMA

Regression to the Mean and the Rarity of Long Winning Streaks in MMA

In sports, particularly in mixed martial arts, winning streaks capture the imagination of fans. But behind the excitement lies a statistical reality: regression to the mean. This concept explains why maintaining a perfect record over many fights is astronomically difficult - and why achievements like Khabib Nurmagomedov’s 29-0 career and Islam Makhachev’s 16-fight UFC win streak are nothing short of extraordinary.


What Is Regression to the Mean?

Regression to the mean is a statistical phenomenon where extreme outcomes tend to move closer to the average over time. In simpler terms, if you perform exceptionally well in one instance, chances are your future performances will be closer to the norm. This happens because:
  • Random factors (luck, opponent mistakes, favourable conditions) often influence extreme results.
  • Over many trials, these random advantages even out, pulling performance toward the average.
In MMA, the “average” outcome for fighters-even elite ones-is far from perfection. The sport is unpredictable: one punch, one mistake, or one bad stylistic matchup can end a streak instantly.


Why Winning Multiple MMA Fights Is So Improbable

Consider the variables in MMA:
  • Skill parity: At the highest level, fighters are all world-class. Margins for error are razor-thin.
  • Physical unpredictability: Injuries, weight cuts, and fatigue can derail even the best-prepared athlete.
  • Stylistic diversity: A striker might dominate grapplers but struggle against elite wrestlers.
  • Randomness: A single strike can change everything.
If we assume an elite fighter has a 75% chance of winning each fight (which is rather generous), the probability of winning 10 in a row is:

0.75^10 = 0.056 or 5.6%

For 29 straight wins?

0.75^29 = 0.00002 or 0.002% 🤯

That’s 2 chances in 100,000 - and that’s assuming no injuries, no bad decisions, and consistent motivation over a decade.


Why Khabib and Islam Are Statistical Outliers

Khabib’s 29-0 record is not just dominance-it’s defiance of probability. He fought across multiple eras, against champions and specialists, and never faltered. Similarly, Islam Makhachev’s 16-fight UFC streak is remarkable in a division historically known for volatility and extreme competitiveness.


The Takeaway

Regression to the mean tells us that perfection is fleeting. In MMA, where chaos reigns, long winning streaks are statistical miracles. Khabib and Islam didn’t just beat opponents - they beat the odds, rewriting what we thought possible in combat sports.


PS. Yes, I did use AI to rewrite and polish my article but the premise and research is 100% mine.
 
Why Khabib he did not achieve 49,999-0 🦆🦆🦆

NadaRekowski said:
Your cute mathematical examples all fall to shambles if you include matchmakings, fixed fights, padded records etc.

You treat it as a very even playing field, which it's absolutely not.
There is probably some fight fixing going on and we all know the UFC promotes favorable match-making for its stars. But for these two examples: Khabib and Islam--can you provide any cute evidence of bias?? The OP makes a good point, although I wouldn't illustrate it as starkly. For the first 10 or so match-ups, a champion likely has more than 75% probability of winning against club fighters and jobbers.

The last 10 are probably closer to 75% probability. However, there is also a psychological factor. When a human knows he is playing against Kasparov or Carlsen, they are already at a psychological disadvantage. So it is with fighting. When a fighter loses their aura of invincibility, the probability of success against them goes up in defiance of purely physical metrics.
 
that Indian said:
There is probably some fight fixing going on and we all know the UFC promotes favorable match-making for its stars. But for these two examples: Khabib and Islam--can you provide any cute evidence of bias?? The OP makes a good point, although I wouldn't illustrate it as starkly. For the first 10 or so match-ups, a champion likely has more than 75% probability of winning against club fighters and jobbers.

The last 10 are probably closer to 75% probability. However, there is also a psychological factor. When a human knows he is playing against Kasparov or Carlsen, they are already at a psychological disadvantage. So it is with fighting. When a fighter loses their aura of invincibility, the probability of success against them goes up in defiance of purely physical metrics.
First 15 fights of khabib were against complete cans. Islams first 11 aswell.

These two are obviously extrem talents with an almost pathological work ethic and amongst the greatest and most successful to ever do that.

I'm just pointing out the flaws in such a strict, mathematical approach.

And I agree fully, Aura is a big factor aswell going both ways.
 
I don't know why, but I am biased against this post.

I think you are conflating variables or less damningly, the variables are not from the same distribution.

That is, I think it is difficult to treat fighters in a weight class or promotion separately from individual fighters/fights. The larger category you take (weight classes, promotion, etc.) the more likely that you are messing up the distribution.

That said, in your example, the the Islam or the Khabib examples are the extreme distributions. Most of the time we get fighters that are average, some times we get outliers- or extreme variables.

As for your quick maths... 1/50,000 sounds pretty common. I suspect the number is even lower.
 
NadaRekowski said:
Your cute mathematical examples all fall to shambles if you include matchmakings, fixed fights, padded records etc.

You treat it as a very even playing field, which it's absolutely not.
Basically came to say this.

All this thread does in my eyes is point out how statistics can lie
 
NadaRekowski said:
First 15 fights of khabib were against complete cans. Islams first 11 aswell.

These two are obviously extrem talents with an almost pathological work ethic and amongst the greatest and most successful to ever do that.

I'm just pointing out the flaws in such a strict, mathematical approach.
I understand your point about cans, however it's a fallacy to assume that Khabib at 0-0 is the same fighter as at 29-0.

Islam's first 11 straight wins in the UFC are not cans in the slightest. Just NO.


