Refs talking to or shouting at fighters during the fight when they are in trouble

I've noticed an increasing trend in more recent years in the UFC that certain referees especially the more common UFC referees often will stand very close to a fighter who is in trouble and shout instructions to them like "You gotta get out of there" or "Defend yourself" or "Move John, Move John, Move John", stuff like that. This might be when a fighter is taking some ground and pound damage or up against the fence taking some good shots.
Now I can appreciate letting the fighter know they have to do something or else the fight will be stopped, but I also think that if you are rocked and doing your best to defend yourself, it would only add to the confusion to have a third party repeatedly shouting something at you from an arm's length away.
What do you guys think about this trend in the UFC? I think it has gone too far but I appreciate others might take a different view.
