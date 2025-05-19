Refs talking to or shouting at fighters during the fight when they are in trouble

R

Robbocop

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 22, 2006
Messages
2,082
Reaction score
1,700
I've noticed an increasing trend in more recent years in the UFC that certain referees especially the more common UFC referees often will stand very close to a fighter who is in trouble and shout instructions to them like "You gotta get out of there" or "Defend yourself" or "Move John, Move John, Move John", stuff like that. This might be when a fighter is taking some ground and pound damage or up against the fence taking some good shots.

Now I can appreciate letting the fighter know they have to do something or else the fight will be stopped, but I also think that if you are rocked and doing your best to defend yourself, it would only add to the confusion to have a third party repeatedly shouting something at you from an arm's length away.

What do you guys think about this trend in the UFC? I think it has gone too far but I appreciate others might take a different view.
 
Not really understanding the issue. It’s a warning, sometimes a fighter may be fine and not realize how bad it looks. This gives them a chance to get out of it. I don’t see how issuing a warning would add confusion or hinder a fighter in a loud arena with tons of shouting voices.
 
Ref providing a warning and trying to gather more information about fighter's status before he Stops the fight -- seems like a legit reasonable and responsible move on the Ref's part.

But even with more "battlefield" information -- they still will be accused of waiting too long or stopping too early -- especially with replay and many camera angles that will be reviewed.
 
I think it's good because if the referee is on the verge to stop the fight, the fighter should do something to show that he didn't "gave up" or is rocked, either way the fighter will complain lol, so the warning at least serves to this too

the same way you can break a arm if you hold a few seconds long, each punch on someone who is already defeat is more unnecessary damage

Luana Santos making her opponent tap in the last 2 seconds is a example
Burns received a lot of damage too, I would have stopped the fight early, before the last take down attempt
 
Not saying anything leads to bad stoppages.
Remember when fights would get stopped over trivial things?
 
sdpdude9 said:
Not really understanding the issue. It’s a warning, sometimes a fighter may be fine and not realize how bad it looks. This gives them a chance to get out of it. I don’t see how issuing a warning would add confusion or hinder a fighter in a loud arena with tons of shouting voices.
Click to expand...
Agree. This was my experience. Although it rarely happened to me as I did not like being a bottom.
 
Someone isn't really intelligently defending themselves if they don't understand the ref, though.
 
I like the stern verbal warnings after 2-3 fouls have already been committed. "Don't make me enforce the rules!" Or, "If you do that again, I'm going to have to take point!"
 
9uig2s.gif
 
Fighters are expected to know the rules. Ref's are expected to stop the fight when criteria is met. I don't think a ref should "warn" the fighters that he's going to stop the fight. A good stoppage doesn't require a warning.
 
"Hey buddy, you're not doing so hot down there. I don't want you to get hurt so maybe it's time to stop it. Love ya bud!"
 
The ref is basically giving the fighter a chance to give him a reason not to stop the fight.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Not really understanding the issue. It’s a warning, sometimes a fighter may be fine and not realize how bad it looks. This gives them a chance to get out of it. I don’t see how issuing a warning would add confusion or hinder a fighter in a loud arena with tons of shouting voices.
Click to expand...
My thoughts exactly. There are so many times that fighters have recovered and are taking shots on their guard, letting the other guy punch himself out. Probably 50/50 where some are told to do something and they move out of the position (showing they aren't that hurt) then others who stay in that position until the fight is stopped showing that they are dumb. The refs do a bunch of dumb crap but this is something I don't have a problem with because you don't know which of the two games they are playing. I'm more annoyed at them yelling at them to not grab the cage then saying they are going to take a point away and they literally do it a minute later and they do nothing. They even will warn them, let them doing it again and literally pry their hands off the cage.

They literally have to just take a point immediately anytime they grab the cage and the sport would change after a couple events but they refuse because "they don't want to change the outcome of the fight" but fail to realize by doing nothing they already are.
 
During the rules meeting (they still have them at this level) the ref will remind the fighter what they’re looking for in order to stop or continue a fight. They tell the fighters and coaches explicitly backstage that if they’re telling you to move, improve your position, or fight back it’s your warning that they’ll be stopping the fight shortly unless things improve
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,047
Messages
57,318,899
Members
175,637
Latest member
Schizo

Share this page

Back
Top