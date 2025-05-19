Refs talking to or shouting at fighters during the fight when they are in trouble

sdpdude9 said: Not really understanding the issue. It’s a warning, sometimes a fighter may be fine and not realize how bad it looks. This gives them a chance to get out of it. I don’t see how issuing a warning would add confusion or hinder a fighter in a loud arena with tons of shouting voices. Click to expand...

My thoughts exactly. There are so many times that fighters have recovered and are taking shots on their guard, letting the other guy punch himself out. Probably 50/50 where some are told to do something and they move out of the position (showing they aren't that hurt) then others who stay in that position until the fight is stopped showing that they are dumb. The refs do a bunch of dumb crap but this is something I don't have a problem with because you don't know which of the two games they are playing. I'm more annoyed at them yelling at them to not grab the cage then saying they are going to take a point away and they literally do it a minute later and they do nothing. They even will warn them, let them doing it again and literally pry their hands off the cage.They literally have to just take a point immediately anytime they grab the cage and the sport would change after a couple events but they refuse because "they don't want to change the outcome of the fight" but fail to realize by doing nothing they already are.