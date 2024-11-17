  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Refs catching falling fighters heads

Should refs be trained to catch falling fighters heads during KO’s
I recently saw a compilation of this ref in Asia catching a bunch of guys heads as they were falling and I just can’t see a reason why we aren’t also doing that?

And I mean to catch them only if the situation allows for it, because knockdowns in mma lead to pounces at times this could only be done during walk off knockouts or standing submissions..still wouldn’t hate to start seeing it
 
No. I get the effort but it’s probably going to cause more issues than not and put the referee at risk.
 
You mean if their head gets punched off Mortal Kombat style?
johnny-cage-mk1-head-decapitation-fatality.gif
 
Would be hard to incorporate in MMA but I do admire the refs that do that in Muay Thai.
 
No because it’s hard to know if they truly got knocked out or not so there will be a lot of fights with weird ref interferences or early stoppages.


Refs struggle enough to stop fights correctly with 3 seconds to think let alone with a split second of a falling body
 
TTT just stumbled onto this bad boy

Answer is yes TS

if you ever watch Thai Boxing in Thailand it's normal to see ref's catch fighters heads before they hit the canvas and completely starch themselves

The refs there have the reflexes of a 90's Australian cricketer playing in the slips, it's incredible to witness and makes sense since Thai boxing has been around for centuries

Interesting also that Thai Boxers consistently have 100 - 200+ fights in their careers
 
I personally like seeing refs holding a galling fighter’s head. I believe that way the falling fighter loses less brain cells.
 
