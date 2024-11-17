Refs catching falling fighters heads

FilipEmoFights
Should refs be trained to catch falling fighters heads during KO’s
I recently saw a compilation of this ref in Asia catching a bunch of guys heads as they were falling and I just can’t see a reason why we aren’t also doing that?
And I mean to catch them only if the situation allows for it, because knockdowns in mma lead to pounces at times this could only be done during walk off knockouts or standing submissions..still wouldn’t hate to start seeing it
