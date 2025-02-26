Hey! Henry could appeal to the comission, Herzog could go in there and testify on Cejudo's behalf. Then the comission will not change the result, but will chide Herzog for trying to rock the boat and attempting to undermine the decision of a long time referee.Well that makes it all better
Nah, you can deduct a point not for intention, but I don't know how the fight would have gone if they deducted a point immediately, then later Cejudo doesn't respond to the bell. That might just go to TKO because the foul was 'already addressed.'If Herzog took a point, that would have been a DQ. Because if you believe it was intentional, that’s the end of the fight.
Cejudo would not have continued to fight after the poke. Knowing he could get the DQ win.
A ref admitting they were wrong only to be told that they couldn't have been wrong because they were the ref sounds like a perfect encapsulation of how fucked up and dumb commissions are
If a ref admits they screwed up how is that call allowed to stand? Why is their judgment "final" if they themselves say it's not right?
I remember when Dan royally fucked up Roz/Overeem and stopped a completely conscious Overeem because he got knocked down on his butt. He literally told Overeem in cage he shouldn't have stopped that and messed up and... nothing happened. That "KO loss" is still on Overeem's record when he should've won a decision.
It's beyond stupid. Obviously we can't just declare everything a NC if a ref changes their mind, but the appeal process really needs to be easier to overturn results if the refs themselves say their call was wrong. It shouldn't always just stand as is.
Mazagatti has been on record about screwing up and missing the eye poke, but I think the commission stated some red tape type reason as to why Rumble's appeal was incorrectly filed or needed to be filed in a different way or something, so Kevin Burns literally has a tko via eye injury over Rumble to this day, despite Maz saying he fucked it up.If a ref admits they screwed up how is that call allowed to stand? Why is their judgment "final" if they themselves say it's not right?
Wtf is this backwards nonsense
Is your nephew bigger or smaller than Cejudo?Even though Cejudo is right to be pissed with how things unfold, the way he complains at the end of the call sounds like my 6 year old spoiled nephew crying "it's not fair" when something doesnt go his way.