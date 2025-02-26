  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Referee Jason Herzog admits he should've taken a point when confronted by Henry Cejudo

If Herzog took a point, that would have been a DQ. Because if you believe it was intentional, that’s the end of the fight.

Cejudo would not have continued to fight after the poke. Knowing he could get the DQ win.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Nah, you can deduct a point not for intention, but I don't know how the fight would have gone if they deducted a point immediately, then later Cejudo doesn't respond to the bell. That might just go to TKO because the foul was 'already addressed.'

But a ref can take a point, then go to technical decision if a foul was egregious enough
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Or just the same result: a technical decision
Considering we had it 30-27 x2 and 1 29-28, we could have something like a 29-27x2 and a 28x28 meaning it would have been a technical majority decision.
I also doubt Song would have been DQ though since its kinda rare to have someone DQ due to eyepokes.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Nah he could've taken a point and still let the fight continue when Henry said he was ready to resume. I don't think a DQ would've ever been on the table.

If Herzog takes a point & stops it after round 3 it would be a no contest. If he let it start round 4 & then called it off they would've gone to the scorecards but factoring in the point deduction it would've been a draw rather than a loss for Henry.
 
Mittens said:
Hey! Henry could appeal to the comission, Herzog could go in there and testify on Cejudo's behalf. Then the comission will not change the result, but will chide Herzog for trying to rock the boat and attempting to undermine the decision of a long time referee.
A ref admitting they were wrong only to be told that they couldn't have been wrong because they were the ref sounds like a perfect encapsulation of how fucked up and dumb commissions are
 
Even though Cejudo is right to be pissed with how things unfold, the way he complains at the end of the call sounds like my 6 year old spoiled nephew crying "it's not fair" when something doesnt go his way.
 
If a ref admits they screwed up how is that call allowed to stand? Why is their judgment "final" if they themselves say it's not right?

Wtf is this backwards nonsense
 
I remember when Dan royally fucked up Roz/Overeem and stopped a completely conscious Overeem because he got knocked down on his butt. He literally told Overeem in cage he shouldn't have stopped that and messed up and... nothing happened. That "KO loss" is still on Overeem's record when he should've won a decision.

It's beyond stupid. Obviously we can't just declare everything a NC if a ref changes their mind, but the appeal process really needs to be easier to overturn results if the refs themselves say their call was wrong. It shouldn't always just stand as is.
 
I'm browsing the unified rules of MMA and I don't actually see much guidance as to when a point should or shouldn't be deducted; only that the referee shall "assess the foul." (The one specific mandate for point deductions is when grabbing the cage causes a "substantial effect in the fight.") To me, there were two distinct unintentional fouls, and time was given to Cejudo to recover from both. That's not flagrant, and it's not grounds for taking away a point. That's why No Contest results exist, for situations when a fighter can't continue due to an unintentional foul.

Really, Cejudo comes across as a whiner here. Herzog's "admission" that he should have taken the point wasn't for the eye poke itself, but for Song holding is fingers out again once the fight was restarted. And, strictly speaking, Herzog didn't warn him that continuing to extend the fingers would result in a point deduction. The extent he spoke on it was, "Be mindful of all those fingers, the kicks, everything from now on."

Yes, I know the fingers shouldn't be extended. The refs know the fingers shouldn't be extended. The fighters know the fingers shouldn't be extended. But if you take away a point, without a warning, for an action that doesn't by itself directly impact the opponent, that's wildly inconsistent with how every other fighter is refereed. Should points be taken away for that? Probably, and if that judgment was consistently applied across the board, I'd be all for it. But that's not the precedent, and by itself, the situation in this fight doesn't justify a point deduction.
 
markg171 said:
If a ref admits they screwed up how is that call allowed to stand? Why is their judgment "final" if they themselves say it's not right?
That's exactly what makes it final. If you can just flip and change the ruling the next day, there's not a whole lot final about that, is there?
 
markg171 said:
I remember when Dan royally fucked up Roz/Overeem and stopped a completely conscious Overeem because he got knocked down on his butt. He literally told Overeem in cage he shouldn't have stopped that and messed up and... nothing happened. That "KO loss" is still on Overeem's record when he should've won a decision.

It's beyond stupid. Obviously we can't just declare everything a NC if a ref changes their mind, but the appeal process really needs to be easier to overturn results if the refs themselves say their call was wrong. It shouldn't always just stand as is.
I was also bummed about the Reem stoppage but the Reem had a freaking hole in his cheek or something from that punch. Another punch on that spot who knows what that turns into...
 
markg171 said:
I remember when Dan royally fucked up Roz/Overeem and stopped a completely conscious Overeem because he got knocked down on his butt. He literally told Overeem in cage he shouldn't have stopped that and messed up and... nothing happened. That "KO loss" is still on Overeem's record when he should've won a decision.

It's beyond stupid. Obviously we can't just declare everything a NC if a ref changes their mind, but the appeal process really needs to be easier to overturn results if the refs themselves say their call was wrong. It shouldn't always just stand as is.
If that chabge was made, all that would happen is refs would just never again admit their mistakes
 
Cejudo is a professional and lifelong competitor in combat sports.
He knew exactly what he was saying and doing when he said “I can’t see out of my eye” multiple times to his coaches, referee and doctor….
 
markg171 said:
If a ref admits they screwed up how is that call allowed to stand? Why is their judgment "final" if they themselves say it's not right?

Wtf is this backwards nonsense
Mazagatti has been on record about screwing up and missing the eye poke, but I think the commission stated some red tape type reason as to why Rumble's appeal was incorrectly filed or needed to be filed in a different way or something, so Kevin Burns literally has a tko via eye injury over Rumble to this day, despite Maz saying he fucked it up.

I think there were some other examples of taps or early submission stops refs did that didn't get overturned despite those refs having to have known they were wrong.

For what is worth, I do remember Eduardo Herdy stopping Dober on top of Leandro Silva because he thought he saw a tap (which Silva dirtily lied about), then Herdy went to the commission about it and admitted it was a mistake and it was overturned. And that was Brazil, of all places.
 
TheMoa said:
Even though Cejudo is right to be pissed with how things unfold, the way he complains at the end of the call sounds like my 6 year old spoiled nephew crying "it's not fair" when something doesnt go his way.
Is your nephew bigger or smaller than Cejudo?
 
