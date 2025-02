I'm browsing the unified rules of MMA and I don't actually see much guidance as to when a point should or shouldn't be deducted; only that the referee shall "assess the foul." (The one specific mandate for point deductions is when grabbing the cage causes a "substantial effect in the fight.") To me, there were two distinct unintentional fouls, and time was given to Cejudo to recover from both. That's not flagrant, and it's not grounds for taking away a point. That's why No Contest results exist, for situations when a fighter can't continue due to an unintentional foul.Really, Cejudo comes across as a whiner here. Herzog's "admission" that he should have taken the point wasn't for the eye poke itself, but for Song holding is fingers out again once the fight was restarted. And, strictly speaking, Herzog didn't warn him that continuing to extend the fingers would result in a point deduction. The extent he spoke on it was, "Be mindful of all those fingers, the kicks, everything from now on."Yes, I know the fingers shouldn't be extended. The refs know the fingers shouldn't be extended. The fighters know the fingers shouldn't be extended. But if you take away a point, without a warning, for an action that doesn't by itself directly impact the opponent, that's wildly inconsistent with how every other fighter is refereed. Should points be taken away for that? Probably, and if that judgment was consistently applied across the board, I'd be all for it. But that's not the precedent, and by itself, the situation in this fight doesn't justify a point deduction.