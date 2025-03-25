"Redpill Culture: The Worst Thing to Happen to Young Men in the Last 15 Years"

This past weekend, I was at the park and overheard a young kid call another kid a "beta." The kid couldn't have been older than 13. I was so confused by the lingo, so I asked my friend, who’s a middle school teacher, about it. He told me it’s part of the "red pill" terminology, and that kids are also calling each other "cucks" now. Lol. I decided to take a deep dive into this over the past few days, and it’s honestly the weirdest content I’ve come across. This is what kids are into now?



Any man who's dated women knows there’s no way to have multiple women without some kind of drama—no matter what anyone tells you. These kids seem to be brainwashed into trying to achieve something that just isn’t realistic. Has anyone actually used this "methodology" and been successful? Lol. There's no man in history who has multiple women where they all know about each other and there are no problems. Also the people seem kind of angry lol. Only a kid can subscribe to this shit.