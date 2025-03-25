"Redpill Culture: The Worst Thing to Happen to Young Men in the Last 15 Years"

I

Isthat-yo bop

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 5, 2016
Messages
1,939
Reaction score
164
This past weekend, I was at the park and overheard a young kid call another kid a "beta." The kid couldn't have been older than 13. I was so confused by the lingo, so I asked my friend, who’s a middle school teacher, about it. He told me it’s part of the "red pill" terminology, and that kids are also calling each other "cucks" now. Lol. I decided to take a deep dive into this over the past few days, and it’s honestly the weirdest content I’ve come across. This is what kids are into now?

Any man who's dated women knows there’s no way to have multiple women without some kind of drama—no matter what anyone tells you. These kids seem to be brainwashed into trying to achieve something that just isn’t realistic. Has anyone actually used this "methodology" and been successful? Lol. There's no man in history who has multiple women where they all know about each other and there are no problems. Also the people seem kind of angry lol. Only a kid can subscribe to this shit.
 
What ?

First paragrahp. Second. Cuck. Date multiple woman ?

I don't understand
 
We don't let the kids call each other bundles of wood anymore so they had to come up with other generic insults like cuck and simp.
 
Beta was used before people started talking about red, blue, black, or white pills.

Cuck was too

In the 00s we had worse names for each other, your teacher friend sounds like a bit of a beta cuck to me
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,176
Messages
57,079,156
Members
175,528
Latest member
NotPhilBaroni

Share this page

Back
Top