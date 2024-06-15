  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Redneck Brawl Oklahoma vs Texas Aug 3

Redneck Brawl is where it's at homies don't be scared. None of this huuging crap like in the UFC just straight up bangin baybay!!

Oklahoma-560x520-bc2b808c41.png









8tyytk.gif
 
This ish started near me with WV vs KY and county vs county events. The guys they get really know how to cut a unique promo lol. Macho Man vs Lil Smokie forever lolol
 
Oh, fuck me. This is some kind of bastardized tough man competition. I'm not quite as confident. Still, no pistols, so my guys have a chance.
 
It may be slowly stealing my heart away from PS I know mind blown right?

o_O
Dana needs to invest asap or lets do some cross promotions. These promos are a goldmine. I could see Austin Turpin kickin some azz in dis. lmao
I can definitely see the cross sport appeal, but are these red necks even prepared for powerslap power? I mean all they have to do is plant their feet and KO another into the shadow realm
 
Can't wrassle in a boxing match son. ;)

images
It's funny, bc I've never known where the fuck you're from, but I've always leaned Texas. I've had enough dealings with your kind that I can sniff yall out.

I answer phones at my job, am frequently accused of being a Texan, on account of my accent. It's always a bummer, but I just tell people that I was forced into spending a few years there and must have picked up the twang. Idk that I haven't always had the twang, but was definitely forced to stay for a while lol
 
It's funny, bc I've never known where the fuck you're from, but I've always leaned Texas. I've had enough dealings with your kind that I can sniff yall out.

I answer phones at my job, am frequently accused of being a Texan, on account of my accent. It's always a bummer, but I just tell people that I was forced into spending a few years there and must have picked up the twang. Idk that I haven't always had the twang, but was definitely forced to stay for a while lol
lmfao I am a Canadian boy even we can beat that Oklahoma ass.
 
