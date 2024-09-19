Led by a team of researchers at Queen’s University Belfast, the study published today in JAMA Network Open, reveals that increasing the intake of flavonoid-rich foods and drinks could help reduce the risk of developing the incurable illness.The study, led by Professor Aedín Cassidy, Co-Centre for Sustainable Food Systems and Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s commented:“Our findings show that consuming six additional servings of flavonoid-rich foods per day, in particular berries, tea and red wine, was associated with a 28% lower risk of dementia.The findings were most noticeable in individuals with a high genetic risk as well as those with symptoms of depression.”First Author of the study, Dr Amy Jennings, School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s added:“These results provide a clear public health message as they suggest that a simple measure such as increasing daily consumption of flavonoid-rich foods may lower dementia risk, especially in populations at high risk.“Currently, there is no effective treatment for the disease so preventive interventions to improve health and quality of life, and reduce social and economic costs, should continue to be a major public health priority.