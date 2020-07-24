Red vine as post workout.

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,309
- Reaction score
- 11,125
Because i fucking earned it!
Discuss..
Discuss..
That is my workout
There's a new blend of vodka pre workout in town, hand sanitizer. It's a bit rare but its worth the buzzOnly vodka for me, pre- and post-workout.
Here, every stationary sanitizer has a sign: “Not for inside use” . This is Mother-Russia.There's a new blend of vodka pre workout in town, hand sanitizer. It's a bit rare but its worth the buzz
That's what the oligarchs want you to think, it's actually 100% safe and boosts your immune system, but they be saying that so you can buy their 2000x markup placebo vitamins insteadHere, every stationary sanitizer has a sign: “Not for inside use” . This is Mother-Russia.
I know a chick that overdosed shooting up hand sanitizer...There's a new blend of vodka pre workout in town, hand sanitizer. It's a bit rare but its worth the buzz
Here, every stationary sanitizer has a sign: “Not for inside use” . This is Mother-Russia.
I heard they do all that while wearing tracksuits and 10 gold chains while squattingI heard in Soviet Russia they use to eat pashtet and drink vodka post workout.