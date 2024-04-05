A lot of people who preach about the accountability and lack of morality in others just haven't found themselves in those circumstances so they have no real insight on the things they're talking about.



It's not surprise that when a person who spends his time putting 100% of the blame on women for single parenthood finds himself as the unexpected father, he continues to put 100% of the responsibility on the woman for the situation, instead of owning his role in things and manning up.



It's my soapbox that guys on the redpill side of the internet really refuse to take any responsibility for mem's role in the very environment they complain about while remaining completely oblivious to all of the ways that they create that environment on an ongoing basis.