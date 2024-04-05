Social Red Pill L

Fit of Fresh&Fit is in a made for TV movie scenario. Meets a chinese citizen Instagram thot, immediately falls in love with her, gets her pregnant, cheats on her and when confronted with the pregnancy asks her to get an abortion while proclaiming he's financially broke.

Internet comedy ensues:
www.eviemagazine.com

Fresh & Fit Podcast Host Who Preaches About "The Importance Of Fathers" Asks His Girlfriend To Get An Abortion

Focusing on women and celebrating what makes them so unique, Evie Magazine helps women seek truth and find beauty...the kind that really matters.
www.eviemagazine.com www.eviemagazine.com
 
Just like the conservatives, redpillers are just men who are butthurt over the fact that their control is diminishing as society moves toward becoming more Liberal and considerate of the groups that have historically been disenfranchised. With time, the world will see through this and then hopefully we'll have fewer of those alpha turds suffering from small d*** energy syndrome denigrating women and minorities.
 
Wait, that's not Lebron James?

Wow, insta thot bangs an African American gentleman who doesn't want the kid. More at 11.
 
Last edited:
A lot of people who preach about the accountability and lack of morality in others just haven't found themselves in those circumstances so they have no real insight on the things they're talking about.

It's not surprise that when a person who spends his time putting 100% of the blame on women for single parenthood finds himself as the unexpected father, he continues to put 100% of the responsibility on the woman for the situation, instead of owning his role in things and manning up.

It's my soapbox that guys on the redpill side of the internet really refuse to take any responsibility for mem's role in the very environment they complain about while remaining completely oblivious to all of the ways that they create that environment on an ongoing basis.
 
