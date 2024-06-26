  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies RED ONE Starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, J. K. Simmons (In Theatres November 15)

Why are movies in love with dark color palates?

Christmas movies need to be bright.

Jingle All the Way
Elf
Home Alone
The Santa Clause

You need bright colors not drab and bland colors. Weak.
 
Will most likely go see this in theaters cause it looks like a fun action flick but I was surprised at how unlikable Chris Evans is in that trailer
I thought he was America's sweetheeart
 
he has played villains before well, he is not always likeable
 
Appears to be a testament to his acting, as the role seems to call for an unlikeable guy. The reluctant "savior".
 
