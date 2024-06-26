he has played villains before well, he is not always likeableWill most likely go see this in theaters cause it looks like a fun action flick but I was surprised at how unlikable Chris Evans is in that trailer
I thought he was America's sweetheeart
he has played villains before well, he is not always likeable
Appears to be a testament to his acting, as the role seems to call for an unlikeable guy. The reluctant "savior".Will most likely go see this in theaters cause it looks like a fun action flick but I was surprised at how unlikable Chris Evans is in that trailer
I thought he was America's sweetheeart