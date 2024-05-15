Red Lobster is closing nearly 50 restaurants. Here's where they're located. The struggling restaurant chain is moving to cut costs by shuttering restaurants in 21 states.

Red Lobster is closing at more than 50 of its restaurants across the country, according to a company that helps businesses liquidate restaurant equipment.Neal Sherman, CEO of TAGeX Brands, promoted a "Winner Takes All" liquidation sale of "fixtures, furniture and equipment" in a video posted Monday on LinkedIn that included a link for those who wished to bid.Red Lobster has consistently lost money for years. In an attempt to boost traffic at its restaurants, the company last year expanded its all-you-can-eat shrimp deal. Customers' appetites, however, ate into profits as demand overwhelmed what the chain could afford, resulting in financial losses.Red Lobster auctioning off furniture, equipment at closing restaurantsRed Lobster is reportedly shuttering at least 48 of its locations, and a restaurant liquidation company is auctioning off kitchen equipment from the impacted eateries this week.TAGeX Brands announced on Monday that it's conducting the online auction through Thursday, May 16, for select Red Lobster restaurants closing in multiple states. Most notably, California and Florida are losing five locations each, while Maryland and Colorado are losing four.Nextstar's KETK also reported that three Red Lobster restaurants in Texas abruptly shut down this week, listing their hours as "closed." None of those locations could be reached via phone.As for the auction, several items are up for grabs – from high-performance ovens to upright refrigerators and dining room furniture. TAGeX Brands called it "the largest restaurant equipment auction ever" on its website. It's important to note that the items aren't being sold individually. Each location will have one winning bidder who will take all contents from the restaurant."These auctions are WINNER TAKES ALL – meaning, each winner will receive the ENTIRE contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on," TAGeX Brands noted.