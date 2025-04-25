Red haired fighters in the UFC (or mma)?

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 4, 2022
Messages
403
Reaction score
262
I was re-watching some old series, and noticed Tommy Spier (TUF 6) seemed to have red hair, but he was a tanned.

I thought red hair folks could not get a tan?

Mikey Burnett in Season 4 (comebacks) also had a red beard?

Not sure if he was tanned but he didn't look pale.

I'm just curious, as mma/UFC is such an appearance driven sport (tattoos, physical body, etc etc), so many stand out fighters do so (stand out), not least of all due to their appearance (McGregor, appearance obsessed, among others).

Any thoughts?

PS - "the comebacks" was by far the best season of TUF for me. Shame the concept was a one-and-done affair. I much prefer watching seasoned guys, than persistent childish antics.
 
Last edited:
I legit don't trust gingers. I had one try to hold the door for me one time and I just gave him the eye like "Nice try buddy."
 
Spam On Rye said:
I legit don't trust gingers. I had one try to hold the door for me one time and I just gave him the eye like "Nice try buddy."
Click to expand...
I was always curious why there was prejudice against red or ginger haired folks.

Tommy Spier seemed kind of cool, but again he's tanned.
Being tanned is cool. As far as I knew, those with red/ginger hair can't actually tan, can they?

Alverez the boxer is red, is he not, and he seems kind of tanned too?
 
Home_Slice said:
I was always curious why there was prejudice against reds/gingers.

Tommy Spier seemed kind of cool, but again he's tanned.
Being tanned is cool. As far as I knew, reds/gingers can't actually tan, can they?

Alverez the boxer is red, is he not, and he seems kind of tanned too?
Click to expand...
I'm not too sure tbh. It's like there's different degrees of ginger. Like some are almost albino/translucent looking mofos and some almost normal with red hair. Maybe albino? I don't know.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Iconoclast
Why only in MMA do the champs or fighters in the lower weight divisionst get called manlets?
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
HP_Nut
H
Mbetz1981
Kakutogi Road: The Complete History of MMA Volume 84 "Paradigm Shift" (Total History of UFC-1)
Replies
17
Views
350
Mbetz1981
Mbetz1981

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,195
Messages
57,211,562
Members
175,587
Latest member
Alexander Alikovski

Share this page

Back
Top