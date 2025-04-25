Red haired fighters in the UFC (or mma)?

Home_Slice
I was re-watching some old series, and noticed Tommy Spier (TUF 6) seemed to have red hair, but he was a tanned.
I thought red hair folks could not get a tan?
Mikey Burnett in Season 4 (comebacks) also had a red beard?
Not sure if he was tanned but he didn't look pale.
I'm just curious, as mma/UFC is such an appearance driven sport (tattoos, physical body, etc etc), so many stand out fighters do so (stand out), not least of all due to their appearance (McGregor, appearance obsessed, among others).
Any thoughts?
PS - "the comebacks" was by far the best season of TUF for me. Shame the concept was a one-and-done affair. I much prefer watching seasoned guys, than persistent childish antics.
