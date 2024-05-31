She takes a sip from the red glass, her lips curl around the rim like twin gymnasts tumbling down the path, to her soul.

Her white dress in the rain soaking it up to make it completely sheer.



She walks down the long porch with the effortlessness of a dragonfly, and she's twice as pretty.

Skin like alabaster, as smooth to the touch as a fine porcelain plate painted by a master.



She continues to glide in and out of your consciousness like a dream made of steam, leaving you wanting... reaching.

She's always just out of your grasp, she moves slow but it's too fast...for you.



Lipstick matches the glass perfectly as if they were a set, she's all wet...from the rain.

Dress is heavy and it's slipping off her shoulders, just enough to arouse your brain.

So sexy you actually feel pain.



She stops floating long enough for you to think you could sneak a kiss...she of course... is having none of this, and she smiles with rays of sunshine that almost stopped the rain.



You lean in again...you fall against the floor with a thud, your dream has become a reoccurring one, so you try to go back to sleep as fast as you can.



She's gone, and maybe tomorrows sleep will bring her once again...for now though...this is...the end.



~SL