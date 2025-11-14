Sir Elzio Dennick
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 5,022
- Reaction score
- 2,998
I can't remember a better one two punch at RB at ND better than what they have right now.
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
Is that an NCAA record for most letters in your two best RB's names with...16, what....who cares, ha~~~~
One thing fo.r sure the media loves the school, they adore Knute Rockne, Win one for the Gipper, Touchdown Jesus, The Four Horsemen, The Golden Dome, hell.....The Golden Boy Paul Hornung.
All ND offense
QB...........Joe Montana
RB......Jerome Bettis
RB.....Jeremiyah Love
Receiver....Tim Brown
Receiver....Rocket Ismail
TE....Dave Casper
I can see the Fighting Irish making the final four but that's it. A disappointed media,
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
Is that an NCAA record for most letters in your two best RB's names with...16, what....who cares, ha~~~~
One thing fo.r sure the media loves the school, they adore Knute Rockne, Win one for the Gipper, Touchdown Jesus, The Four Horsemen, The Golden Dome, hell.....The Golden Boy Paul Hornung.
All ND offense
QB...........Joe Montana
RB......Jerome Bettis
RB.....Jeremiyah Love
Receiver....Tim Brown
Receiver....Rocket Ismail
TE....Dave Casper
I can see the Fighting Irish making the final four but that's it. A disappointed media,