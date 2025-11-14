NFL Record for Notre Dame...?

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 1, 2023
Messages
5,022
Reaction score
2,998
I can't remember a better one two punch at RB at ND better than what they have right now.

Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price

Is that an NCAA record for most letters in your two best RB's names with...16, what....who cares, ha~~~~

One thing fo.r sure the media loves the school, they adore Knute Rockne, Win one for the Gipper, Touchdown Jesus, The Four Horsemen, The Golden Dome, hell.....The Golden Boy Paul Hornung.

All ND offense
QB...........Joe Montana
RB......Jerome Bettis
RB.....Jeremiyah Love
Receiver....Tim Brown
Receiver....Rocket Ismail
TE....Dave Casper

I can see the Fighting Irish making the final four but that's it. A disappointed media,
 
They'll finish off the season with a loss to Rutgers in the El Paso Bowl imo
 
Pittie Petey said:
They'll finish off the season with a loss to Rutgers in the El Paso Bowl imo
Click to expand...
Settle down. They make it past Pitt, who knows. Last year happened.

For real tho...its a darn shame shame ND/Michigan ain't happening anymore. Some truly epic games when I was growing up.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
I can't remember a better one two punch at RB at ND better than what they have right now.

Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price

Is that an NCAA record for most letters in your two best RB's names with...16, what....who cares, ha~~~~

One thing fo.r sure the media loves the school, they adore Knute Rockne, Win one for the Gipper, Touchdown Jesus, The Four Horsemen, The Golden Dome, hell.....The Golden Boy Paul Hornung.

All ND offense
QB...........Joe Montana
RB......Jerome Bettis
RB.....Jeremiyah Love
Receiver....Tim Brown
Receiver....Rocket Ismail
TE....Dave Casper

I can see the Fighting Irish making the final four but that's it. A disappointed media,
Click to expand...
Big day at Pitt tomorrow. dozens of hall of famers showing up on their side and they are HYPED. But yeah, ND does have a guy like Bettis there as well, whom is just as tied to that city of lots of the great Pitt players.

I hope ND gets it done...my favorite play of the season so far is when Jadarian Price housed that kick return against USC and just hugged that foootball at the end of the run so it wouldn't get knocked out, even though nobody was near him.
 
Notre Dame is my favourite cathedral, hopefully they can restore it to its former glory.
 
volodya said:
Settle down. They make it past Pitt, who knows. Last year happened.

For real tho...its a darn shame shame ND/Michigan ain't happening anymore. Some truly epic games when I was growing up.
Click to expand...
Yep, I;m with you, miss that game,
 
volodya said:
Big day at Pitt tomorrow. dozens of hall of famers showing up on their side and they are HYPED. But yeah, ND does have a guy like Bettis there as well, whom is just as tied to that city of lots of the great Pitt players.

I hope ND gets it done...my favorite play of the season so far is when Jadarian Price housed that kick return against USC and just hugged that foootball at the end of the run so it wouldn't get knocked out, even though nobody was near him.
Click to expand...


Good stuff~~~

ND must beat Pitt today and they will.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sir Elzio Dennick
College Oregon - 21.5
2 3
Replies
40
Views
718
Sir Elzio Dennick
Sir Elzio Dennick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,738
Messages
58,457,122
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top