Recommendations for Gumshield?

After two years recovering from chemotherapy and major surgery, I'm finally ready to start training BJJ again. I still have my Gi's, rash-guard etc. But I've lost my gumshield somewhere along the line. I can't even remember the brand I used. Does anyone have any suggestions for a decent gumshield? I just need it for Rolling; I doubt I'll be competing until the end of the year, at least.
Thanks.
