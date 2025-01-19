  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Recommendations for Gumshield?

After two years recovering from chemotherapy and major surgery, I'm finally ready to start training BJJ again. I still have my Gi's, rash-guard etc. But I've lost my gumshield somewhere along the line. I can't even remember the brand I used. Does anyone have any suggestions for a decent gumshield? I just need it for Rolling; I doubt I'll be competing until the end of the year, at least.

Thanks.
 
Congratulations on coming through a really tough period of your life. I'm extremely happy when I read success stories such as yours. I'm thrilled for you and your loved ones.

Now, if it were me, I would get a custom fit piece from a professional. I did and it's amazing. Yes costs a bit more, but fits like a glove.
 
