Recommend me an MMA podcast

shredman
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2008
- Messages
- 1,826
- Reaction score
- 144
- no wokeness
- no or minimal talk of fighter pay
- no interviews (or at least they should be rare)
- no fighter podcasts
- prefer at least two hosts, but not required
I liked the podcast that Irish guy who's among Ariel's cast of characters hosted, but I can't find it now.
