Recommend a 0.5 or 1.7f playback speed youtube video to watch after cannabis consumption

Is there a video someone can suggest to watch while you're stoned , but the video is interesting and funny not at the original playback speed , but
when it's tuned up or down , set to 0.5 or 1.75 playback speed.
For example, atm , Bob Ross sounds may sound funny when played at 1.75 while he's teaching us how to paint.

Bob RIP you were amazing human being.
 
