Recent fights/results/news from Thailand

Results? I tried looking on the web but couldn't find anything.
i've followed him since he was a teen...I was exaggerating but yeah he is definitely up in weight.
I think I'm sadder than when the old Lumpini closed down :'(
This thread doesn't even smell like cat piss. This new thread lacks that je nes sais quois. Things will never be the same.
How does the belt system in Thailand even work? Every promotion has its own belts or "a Lumpinee/Raja" belt is universal?
Thai Fight on the 21st!
Sudsakorn,Youseff, Rungravee, and Miles Sinsom (Rayen's son and sittichai's sparring partner of late) 4 man tournament
that is a pretty good 4 man tournament,i expect to see Sudsakorn and another 3 cans,but these guys are good,especially Rungravee and Youseff
used to be huge back in the day, slowly gone down hill though
What happened to Max anyway? Put on good/decent matchups with top names but nowadays nothing? Anyone with info
money I would say primarily, back when you had Songchai having the only show and had a lot of sponsorship money, you had French t.v involved like canal+. Now you have two or three shows going on at the same time, nowhere near the money available to put the big names on and this is what you get
Do they give extra money for KOs or something? Because the fights are so agressive...they don't have the big sponsor money now that they had when Max first run and Buakao involved, Slowly rebuilding under a different format and if the money comes back will most likely see the bigger names back. It is hugely popular with thai t.v viewers now drawing better ratings than the Channel 7 t.v fights.
that and less razor bumpAnd I think we can all agree, banning Brocktirement pretty much killed all of the arguments on this forum.
Depends on promoter or the guy you fight I guess or the money =)
Yeah, it depends on who's competing for it.
The fighters competing for the Lumpini and Thailand titles are usually better, especially from about 118 and up.
Thailand titles do get fought for in Raja, would sa slightly below Lumpini and Raja in terms of prestige
Do they give extra money for KOs or something? Because the fights are so agressive...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqTJbTIrHD4
Thaksinlek Kiatniwat vs Petboonchu Sor Sommai from todays Thairath t.v Onesongchai show, bit of a nasty ending to the fight, not for the squeamish
Surprising that Sangmanee-Thaksinlek was totally uncompetitive. Never close. Sangmanee was on track to win some FOTY awards next month, but probably not after that.