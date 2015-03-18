Recent fights/results/news from Thailand

new thread for you guys.
 
Thai fight on Thursday with Saenchai, Saiyok, Sudsakorn and Tengnueng all fighting Russians.
 
Im surprised Saeksan got the decision considering how much he got taken down.
 
AbeRudder said:
Results? I tried looking on the web but couldn't find anything.
I started watching the first fight then I wanted to see the parade instead.. then I got bored and went to khao sahn and forgot about the fights..

Tonight at Lumpinee was great though. Some excellent bouts, and I got a photo with Saenchai
 
168.gif
 
speaking of mathias...




italian link that makes sense translated

http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:2UyME9agg2QJ:www.muayfarang.com/it/onesongchai-vs-max-muay-thai-thai-fight-thairath-tv-thailand-221015/&hl=en&gl=us&strip=0&vwsrc=0

"It has gradually reduced the purses to do weekly events and only a top event on the first Sunday of the month where tournament prizes are still rich and attractive for the TOP class boxers . So today the level is ridiculous with the Max Muay Thai daily events where even beginners compete for an audience of Chinese tourists traveling by "big bus touring". That's why on social networks 90% of beginners visiting Pattaya can fight at the Max and take a photo that may be envied or scare those who have no clue how it really works .The brand is the same for tournaments and weekly events but the level is totally different ."
 
tookkonkinkee said:
i've followed him since he was a teen...I was exaggerating but yeah he is definitely up in weight.
Yeah Jomthong has moved up in weight the wrong way. He needs a nutritionist. Hes looking real sluggish.
 
I think I'm sadder than when the old Lumpini closed down :'(

This thread doesn't even smell like cat piss. This new thread lacks that je nes sais quois. Things will never be the same.

;)
 
What happened to Max anyway? Put on good/decent matchups with top names but nowadays nothing? Anyone with info
 
He was fine. I only skimmed through but it looked like he beat the shit out of the guy. He doesn't need to be in tip-top shape to beat this kind of competition. He's matured now and his days at 130 are done and even 135 is probably out of the question. He's now in the game to make easy money by fighting these kind of fighters. Fuck a nutritionist.
 
Have fun with a shiny new thread MT guys.
Guess old one is breaking sherdog or somesuch, MT guys always causing trouble!
 
Thai Fight on the 21st!
Sudsakorn,Youseff, Rungravee, and Miles Sinsom (Rayen's son and sittichai's sparring partner of late) 4 man tournament
12191281_1001908049869504_5876412154963013452_o.jpg
 
I remember when I first got into Muay Thai people would talk up the King's Cup like fighting in it is the highest you can ever get. "200,000 people. This is the greatest event." Nah it's trash. Overrated pile of shit.
 
Couldn't have said it better myself! :icon_chee
 
How does the belt system in Thailand even work? Every promotion has its own belts or "a Lumpinee/Raja" belt is universal?
 
TonyK said:
How does the belt system in Thailand even work? Every promotion has its own belts or "a Lumpinee/Raja" belt is universal?
Each of those stadiums has 8, 9, 10 promoters or whatever but there is one champion of each stadium. OneSongchai however has a title called an "S1" champion that they give out, but it's not associated with any stadium. Also, the champion of Thailand belt is from what I can tell associated with Lumpini stadium. I can't remember seeing a fight for that title ever taking place at Rajadamnern stadium.
 
DastardlyMass said:
Thai Fight on the 21st!
Sudsakorn,Youseff, Rungravee, and Miles Sinsom (Rayen's son and sittichai's sparring partner of late) 4 man tournament
12191281_1001908049869504_5876412154963013452_o.jpg
that is a pretty good 4 man tournament,i expect to see Sudsakorn and another 3 cans,but these guys are good,especially Rungravee and Youseff
 
used to be huge back in the day, slowly gone down hill though
 
Seems like such a fast revolving door of champions, I can barely keep up...
 
How good is the Thailand championship belt compared to lumping and raja
 
money I would say primarily, back when you had Songchai having the only show and had a lot of sponsorship money, you had French t.v involved like canal+. Now you have two or three shows going on at the same time, nowhere near the money available to put the big names on and this is what you get
 
Depends on promoter or the guy you fight I guess or the money =)
 
nakmuayw said:
What happened to Max anyway? Put on good/decent matchups with top names but nowadays nothing? Anyone with info
they run smaller weekly shows now with lesser names, still fun to watch and great production. They upload highlights and full events to their Youtube channel.


[YT]p63ugMpgmsM[/YT]
 
[YT]cQisk446plw[/YT]



amazing performance by Rungnarai. Achanai was out at the end of the 3 round. :eek:
 
Thought we might get sherdog to explode with a couple more posts.:mad:
 
Yeah, it depends on who's competing for it.

The fighters competing for the Lumpini and Thailand titles are usually better, especially from about 118 and up.
 
they don't have the big sponsor money now that they had when Max first run and Buakao involved, Slowly rebuilding under a different format and if the money comes back will most likely see the bigger names back. It is hugely popular with thai t.v viewers now drawing better ratings than the Channel 7 t.v fights.
 
anorak said:
money I would say primarily, back when you had Songchai having the only show and had a lot of sponsorship money, you had French t.v involved like canal+. Now you have two or three shows going on at the same time, nowhere near the money available to put the big names on and this is what you get
canal+?that's huge...well it was.
shame.
i guess the pessimistic views of samart about the situation of muay thai are pretty realistic.
 
Another historic question - what is the oldest Thai fight equipment/glove company? Thaismai and Windy are the ones I suspect :)
 
anorak said:
they don't have the big sponsor money now that they had when Max first run and Buakao involved, Slowly rebuilding under a different format and if the money comes back will most likely see the bigger names back. It is hugely popular with thai t.v viewers now drawing better ratings than the Channel 7 t.v fights.
Do they give extra money for KOs or something? Because the fights are so agressive...
 
Is Wanchalerm Aoddonmuang in the Top King show 28th of December? His gym-name is listed as something else, fighting at 76kg.

Pretty excited to see my countryman Sanny Dahlbeck vs Aikpracha too, nice card
 
And I think we can all agree, banning Brocktirement pretty much killed all of the arguments on this forum.
 
Thailand titles do get fought for in Raja, would sa slightly below Lumpini and Raja in terms of prestige
 
Kanka said:
Do they give extra money for KOs or something? Because the fights are so agressive...
There are bonus for k.o and if you cut your opponent you get 500 baht for every stitch, the boxer cut gets 300 baht a stitch, they also give a bonus for exciting fight 5000, or 10,000 baht depending on how exciting it is
 
deserved! and only 18 years old, many great years to come.
 
I'm sure the win over Sam-A put him ahead of Superbank. Congrats that's big!
 
wasn't trying to kill your thread guys. was just waaaaaay past the limit.
 
Surprising that Sangmanee-Thaksinlek was totally uncompetitive. Never close. Sangmanee was on track to win some FOTY awards next month, but probably not after that.
 
Jomthong vs Takashi Uchiyama on May 6th for the WBA super featherweight title.

Uchiyama is the consensus best fighter of the division.
 
its not the 8th its the 14th, also got Thanonchai vs Muangthai rematch and poss Pichitchai vs Petchartchai that will no way go the 5 rounds
 
Cocakillbana said:
Surprising that Sangmanee-Thaksinlek was totally uncompetitive. Never close. Sangmanee was on track to win some FOTY awards next month, but probably not after that.
His opponent was 2lbs heavier whether that makes a difference or not. I dont know why but I have never really liked Sangmanee. There is something about his style. Not saying hes a bad fighter but when it comes to Southpaws Panpayak does it for me way more.
 
