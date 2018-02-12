Recent fights/results/news from ONE Championship

Sickk
https://www.siamfightnews.com/single-post/2018/02/12/One-Championship-enters-the-World-of-Kickboxing
One Championship enters the World of Kickboxing
2018-02-12
Fascinating news coming out of Singapore today with the announcement that One Championship is entering into the competitive world of Kickboxing.
They have announced a professional kickboxing league will launch in Manila in conjunction with its Heroes of Honor card on the 20th of April.
Kickboxing superstar Giorgio Petrosyan will headline the inaugural show where he will face off against Thailand’s Jo Nattawut on the aforementioned event in Manila.
Moreover, a fantastic array of Thailand’s MuayThai royalty have been announced to have signed contracts to fight for the promotion: such as Petchboonchu FA Group, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Yodsanklai Fairtex and Sagetdao Phetphayathai — and to put some icing on the cake a host of well-known international fighters including Giorgio Petrosyan, Fabio Pinca, Regian Ersel and Sergei Maslobojev have signed on to fight for the One Kickboxing league.
Interesting times ahead for the world of Kickboxing especially with One’s existing reach throughout Asia with their successful MMA promotion.
