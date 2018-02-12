Recent fights/results/news from ONE Championship

Sickk

Sickk

White Belt
@White
Joined
Sep 17, 2011
Messages
25
Reaction score
0
https://www.siamfightnews.com/single-post/2018/02/12/One-Championship-enters-the-World-of-Kickboxing
www.siamfightnews.com
One Championship enters the World of Kickboxing
2018-02-12



192401_f5aa138cc90e4d098b5eef64eb597462~mv2.png

Fascinating news coming out of Singapore today with the announcement that One Championship is entering into the competitive world of Kickboxing.

They have announced a professional kickboxing league will launch in Manila in conjunction with its Heroes of Honor card on the 20th of April.

Kickboxing superstar Giorgio Petrosyan will headline the inaugural show where he will face off against Thailand’s Jo Nattawut on the aforementioned event in Manila.

Moreover, a fantastic array of Thailand’s MuayThai royalty have been announced to have signed contracts to fight for the promotion: such as Petchboonchu FA Group, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Yodsanklai Fairtex and Sagetdao Phetphayathai — and to put some icing on the cake a host of well-known international fighters including Giorgio Petrosyan, Fabio Pinca, Regian Ersel and Sergei Maslobojev have signed on to fight for the One Kickboxing league.



Interesting times ahead for the world of Kickboxing especially with One’s existing reach throughout Asia with their successful MMA promotion.



 
I have a reason to care about ONE again! If this is K-1 rules Petro vs Nattawut is gonna be murder.
 
The question is will they fight in a Ring or a Cage.
 
Battle of the gods. Petrosyan vs. Nattawut. :eek:
 
Always thought Nong-O would clean house if he went into kickboxing, he has a great style for it.
 
Nong-O will Fight Pinca in April 20 füll muay thai Rules with MMA gloves.Chatri Sityodtong Facebook statement
 
Fans will be treated to the most exciting kickboxing matches where the best face the best inside of both our ring and our cage. Some matches will be under standard international kickboxing rules in our ring, and other matches will be under modified hybrid striking rules in our cage.
Click to expand...
Hope we get more kb than cage Muaythai-ish fights :)
 
Last edited:
could be good. One FC got a lot of money and knows how to run events.
 
damn that came out of nowhere

good to see another KB promotion in the game
 
I still think rings are better than cages... I like the idea of mma gloves though.
 
The king of 70kgs is back and he don't play.

...gonna KO this rando Italian in like 2 rounds I bet.
 
Shadess said:
Hope we get more kb than cage Muaythai-ish fights :)
Click to expand...
Im the opposite as I would prefer all fights take place under modified mt rules as it seems to fit much better with an mma promotion (besides my personal preference for mt rules). At least if it as under mt rules you can say its the same rules as mma minus ground fighting/grappiling. It is going to majorly confusing for people at home when some fights are mma.some mt and then some with kb which take out not just the ground fighting/grappling but also elbows, extended clinch knees and clinch grappling which are both allowed under mt and mma
 
This thread is full of win. I love it.

Hopefully they can continue to bring in talent.

Petro vs Smoking Jo - Kickboxing GOAT vs Muay Thai GOAT. What a way to kick off the promotion...
 
More News Lerdsilla ans Kwankhao also signed....
 
And people asking where Jo was...

good to see he giving a chance to the italian kid to share the ring with him,but dont expect something much different than this when the fight gets over:

images
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
News James McSweeney retires from combat sports at 43-years-of-age
2 3
Replies
43
Views
3K
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,385
Messages
54,998,162
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top