Recent fights/results/news from Kickboxers/MT fighters in MMA

Kanka

Kanka

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2013
Messages
7,813
Reaction score
1,428
Hey guys. Since we have a similar thread for boxing, and a lot of MT/KB fighters currently are trying MMA, I think it's time for this thread.

Some recent fights:
Samuel Bark (Muay Thai)


Cyril Gane (Muay Thai)


Dylan Salvador (Muay Thai/Kickboxing)


Rafael Fiziev (Muay Thai)


Loma Lookboonme (Muay Thai)


And then of course, Rodtang is fighting Demetrious Johnson in mixed rules soon, and Cedric Doumbe and Alex Pereira have announced that he will switch to MMA. I don't follow MMA very closely and have probably missed a bunch of stuff so please post if you know more.
 
I never actually saw a Gane fight, Im guessing his MT career wasnt too long or maybe not too international. It will be interesting to see how Doumbe fairs.
 
Good idea, I'm surprised we haven't had a thread for this already.
 
At 35, hope groenhart still has enough left to make a respectable run in mma
 
Is the Armen Petrosyan who was just signed to the UFC Giorgio's brother, or someone else entirely?
 
Khonda said:
Someone else
Click to expand...
Ya I saw that name and that he was a Kickboxer and thought it was him, then I saw he was a big LHW. He had a nice KO in the contender series, looks promising.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
Ya I saw that name and that he was a Kickboxer and thought it was him, then I saw he was a big LHW. He had a nice KO in the contender series, looks promising.
Click to expand...


Dude with the head kick right? I need to find that replay and play it in slow motion cause that head kick didn't even look like it hit his head
 
Yousri Belgaroui is 2-0 with his third fight next week at UAE Warriors in Abu Dhabi.
 
Just realized Alex Pereira is fighting on the UFC card this weekend. I might have to check that out.
 
Nova44 said:
Just realized Alex Pereira is fighting on the UFC card this weekend. I might have to check that out.
Click to expand...
Wow that was fast. Moment of truth.

His boy Glover just took the LHW belt this weekend.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
Wow that was fast. Moment of truth.

His boy Glover just took the LHW belt this weekend.
Click to expand...

I know i don't watch MMA nowadays but Glover beating Jan didn't surprise me at all. Glad to see someone i watched years ago finally getting the belt.

I just hope Pereira is ready for what he's stepping into.
 
Nova44 said:
I know i don't watch MMA nowadays but Glover beating Jan didn't surprise me at all. Glad to see someone i watched years ago finally getting the belt.
Click to expand...
Agreed, I remember when we just used to hear about him "training with Chuck Liddell" back in the day. I'm also nearing 40 so cool to see someone in their 40's still at their prime lol...

I'm hoping Pereira does well. If he works his way up to Izzy that would be epic, and also another feather in the cap of Kickboxers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,078
Messages
55,120,194
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top