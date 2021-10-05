Recent fights/results/news from Kickboxers/MT fighters in MMA

Kanka
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 10, 2013
- Messages
- 7,813
- Reaction score
- 1,428
Hey guys. Since we have a similar thread for boxing, and a lot of MT/KB fighters currently are trying MMA, I think it's time for this thread.
Some recent fights:
Samuel Bark (Muay Thai)
Cyril Gane (Muay Thai)
Dylan Salvador (Muay Thai/Kickboxing)
Rafael Fiziev (Muay Thai)
Loma Lookboonme (Muay Thai)
And then of course, Rodtang is fighting Demetrious Johnson in mixed rules soon, and Cedric Doumbe and Alex Pereira have announced that he will switch to MMA. I don't follow MMA very closely and have probably missed a bunch of stuff so please post if you know more.
