Recent fights/results/news from Europe

Bang Rachan

Bang Rachan

Hey guys,

Decided to make a thread where we can put all the stuff that
 
11998858_867214423347287_8594943088284772309_n.png
 
KOK undercard starting on fightbox. Maincard on Eurosport in 2h45min.

guDRYod.jpg


9k+
 
Yesterday Ismael Benali won the European title and Ibrahim El Boustati won the Dutch title on the fight sense card.
 
The circle should get Saeksan
 
Dat crowd.

Is anyone filling arenas as big and consistently as KOK?
 
Mohamed Khamal won a world title beating Kongfah
Redouan Cairo won world titles today beating Fred Sikking
 
I can't think of anyone else in kickboxing no.
 
Vakhitov destroing some guy 2 weeks back. I wish he was in the glory tournament since he looked sharp here
[YT]8ACSlF1QddM[/YT]
 
So Maslobojev is the new champion? He won a decision over Robert Dorin? My compatriot looked overtrained.
 
Sittachi vs Dylan Salvador on the 13th of December just outside Paris (k1)

10433791_320321251497773_5979790878781904068_n.jpg



[YT]yrzpZ6U8ekY[/YT]

The rest of the card is

Karim GHAJJI VS Alexander STETSURENKO

Chingiz ALLAZOV VS Jordan LEVRAT

Edouard BERNADOU VS Harut GRIGORIAN

Johann FAUVEAU VS Djim
 
Very good event, I was entertained. (in front of Eurosport)
 
67 kilograme: Daniel Pasmagiu &#8211; Florentin Chiripuci (3X2)

85 kilograme: Marius Muste&#539;i &#8211; C&#259;t&#259;lin Oprea (3X2)

83 kilograme: Bogdan Qatawneh &#8211; Bojan Gajic (3X3)

81 kilograme:Marius Luchescu &#8211; Eduard Ingeaua (3x3)

+100 kilograme: Valentin Petru&#539; - Moraru Tudor (3x3)

-95 kilograme: Strahinja Denic &#8211; Marius Munteanu (3x3)

81 kilograme: Florin Lupu &#8211; Alin V&#259;c&#259;reanu (3x3)

88 kilograme: Luka Petrovic - &#536;tefan Szomoru (3x3)

81 kilograme: Mirel Iacob &#8211; Ciprian &#536;chipou (3x3)

75 kilograme: Patrick Vidakovics &#8211; Adrian Mitu (3x3)
 
Show was very good.
I enjoyed KOK WGP final fight (KO on Hron) and this one superfigt:

[YT]LDclIEKGDlM[/YT]
 
Is the Sitthichai vs Dylan fight under K1? Just asking because he seems to be throwing a lot of elbows in that video of him you put up. Its an interesting match up but I think Sitthichais got this...
 
ACB KB-3 16th October in Romania. Tournament finals I assume.
Rico Verhoeven there as a special guest.
 
JayMuaythai said:
Is the Sitthichai vs Dylan fight under K1? Just asking because he seems to be throwing a lot of elbows in that video of him you put up. Its an interesting match up but I think Sitthichais got this...
Apparently so that's what it said on Boxemag .
 
Once again Sitthichai takes the victory! I have been saying for a long time now that this kid is something special. I wana see him up against Petrosyan.
 
Part of Mix Fight Gala/Wu Lin Feng now live on fightbox.
Kehl's, tournament with Cedric Manhoef etc.
 
JayMuaythai said:
Once again Sitthichai takes the victory! I have been saying for a long time now that this kid is something special. I wana see him up against Petrosyan.
Tbh with you I think petrosyan may duck him
 
I had thought Magomedov Magomed retired. His last fight according to wiki was against Saki in 2007.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
I had thought Magomedov Magomed retired. His last fight according to wiki was against Saki in 2007.
Magomed Magomedov is a pretty common name, there must be at least 5 different active fighters between MMA and kickboing right now with that name
 
Superkombat final is most likely to take place in Athens, Greece. This means SK"s agreement with a new shareholder starts from 2016.
 
Sittichai has amazing timing and counters. Dylan didn't look bad in that fight though
 
Glad Sittichai, Ghajji, Allazov and Grigorian won, I like these guys, especially Grigorian (both brothers, very underrated fighters).
 
Salvador usually attacks a lot with punches, but if you look carefully, he actually land quite a little percentage of them.
 
Another big event in Romania. Under the RXF MMA banner, with Verhoeven and Zimmerman as guests.

ACB-Sibiu-poster.jpg


Grand Prix Final &#8211; 95+kg
Jhonata Diniz (Brazil) vs. Valentin Slavikovski (Belarus)

Superfight &#8211; 73,5kg
Albert Kraus (Netherlands) vs. Marius Ti&#355;&#259; (Romania)

Superfights &#8211; 95+kg
Tarik Khbabez (Morocco) vs. Sebastian Ciobanu (Romania)

Superfight &#8211; 71kg
Warren Stevelmans (South Africa) vs. Hysni Beqiri (Switzerland)

Superfight &#8211; 77kg
Jamie Bates (United Kingdom) vs. Pavel Turuk (Belarus)

Superfight &#8211; 77kg
Sergej Braun (Germany) vs. Dorin Stan (Romania)

Superfights &#8211; 95+kg
Max van Gelder (Netherlands) vs. Cosmin Joltea (Romania)

Superfight &#8211; 80kg
TBA vs. van de Sno (Netherlands)

Superfights &#8211; 72.5kg
TBA vs. Parviz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan)

Superfights &#8211; 72.5kg
Salamu Dzhamalkhanov (Russia) vs. Fatmir Vejseli (Switzerland)

Superfights &#8211; 72.5kg
Mansur Vaduev (Russia) vs. TBA

Superfight &#8211; 67kg
Lom-Ali Eskijew (Russia) vs. Zahid Zairov (Uzbekistan)

Superfight &#8211; 67kg
Bekhan Evsultanov (Russia) vs. Eugen Dragomir (Romania)

Superfight &#8211; 61kg
Umar Paskhaev (Russia) vs. Marius Tolea (Romania)

http://www.kickboxingplanet.com/news/acb-kb-3-sibiu-grand-prix-final-fight-card/
 
TonyK said:
Salvador usually attacks a lot with punches, but if you look carefully, he actually land quite a little percentage of them.
Yeah I thought that as well. Sitthichai makes you miss with his crazy reflexes and timing. One of the reasons why I am impressed with Sitthchai is because he is still fairly new to K1 but seems so comfortable. We know from the past that a fighter can be as dominant as Saenchai in the world of MT but when you throw him in a K1 fight its a different story like what we saw when saenchai lost to that Chinese dude a little while back. I know that has a lot to do with style but still hes very impressive.

A lot of it is to do with Sitsongpeenong, they always get the best MT, boxing and conditioning coaches. Sitthichai now has a very experienced trainer called Jakkrit Fairtex who I trained with for a couple months and has also trained Yodsanklai for a period of time. Hes the best trainer I have personally trained with and really helped with my timing. I think some of it is Sitthichai but I don't think he would be where he is today without the sitsongpeenong team.
 
JayMuaythai said:
We know from the past that a fighter can be as dominant as Saenchai in the world of MT but when you throw him in a K1 fight its a different story like what we saw when saenchai lost to that Chinese dude a little while back.
Too much stock being put into that loss. That was his 17th fight in 2013 and he was just coming off a loss to Petchboonchu a few weeks prior. Not to mention that Chinese dude looked juiced to the gills.
 
JayMuaythai said:
Yeah I thought that as well. Sitthichai makes you miss with his crazy reflexes and timing. One of the reasons why I am impressed with Sitthchai is because he is still fairly new to K1 but seems so comfortable. We know from the past that a fighter can be as dominant as Saenchai in the world of MT but when you throw him in a K1 fight its a different story like what we saw when saenchai lost to that Chinese dude a little while back. I know that has a lot to do with style but still hes very impressive.

A lot of it is to do with Sitsongpeenong, they always get the best MT, boxing and conditioning coaches. Sitthichai now has a very experienced trainer called Jakkrit Fairtex who I trained with for a couple months and has also trained Yodsanklai for a period of time. Hes the best trainer I have personally trained with and really helped with my timing. I think some of it is Sitthichai but I don't think he would be where he is today without the sitsongpeenong team.
It's like, you watch his fights against Sittichai and Aikpracha and think "damn, he boxes really well with such high level fighters", and then watch again and see that most of his shots slide off them or miss by a couple of cm. But he's definitely game, nothing but respect for stepping up against the world's best.
 
Some last minute changes to WFL. Aparently just about sold out too, which is very very good cause think last time was almost empty.

rhNh6fe.jpg
 
Snubnoze707 said:
Too much stock being put into that loss. That was his 17th fight in 2013 and he was just coming off a loss to Petchboonchu a few weeks prior. Not to mention that Chinese dude looked juiced to the gills.
True. I was just trying to find an example.
 
