Recent fights/results/news from Europe

TonyK said: Salvador usually attacks a lot with punches, but if you look carefully, he actually land quite a little percentage of them. Click to expand...

Yeah I thought that as well. Sitthichai makes you miss with his crazy reflexes and timing. One of the reasons why I am impressed with Sitthchai is because he is still fairly new to K1 but seems so comfortable. We know from the past that a fighter can be as dominant as Saenchai in the world of MT but when you throw him in a K1 fight its a different story like what we saw when saenchai lost to that Chinese dude a little while back. I know that has a lot to do with style but still hes very impressive.A lot of it is to do with Sitsongpeenong, they always get the best MT, boxing and conditioning coaches. Sitthichai now has a very experienced trainer called Jakkrit Fairtex who I trained with for a couple months and has also trained Yodsanklai for a period of time. Hes the best trainer I have personally trained with and really helped with my timing. I think some of it is Sitthichai but I don't think he would be where he is today without the sitsongpeenong team.