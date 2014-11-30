Recent fights/results/news from Europe

Bang Rachan
Hey guys,
Decided to make a thread where we can put all the stuff that
Is the Sitthichai vs Dylan fight under K1? Just asking because he seems to be throwing a lot of elbows in that video of him you put up. Its an interesting match up but I think Sitthichais got this...
Once again Sitthichai takes the victory! I have been saying for a long time now that this kid is something special. I wana see him up against Petrosyan.
I had thought Magomedov Magomed retired. His last fight according to wiki was against Saki in 2007.
Salvador usually attacks a lot with punches, but if you look carefully, he actually land quite a little percentage of them.
Too much stock being put into that loss. That was his 17th fight in 2013 and he was just coming off a loss to Petchboonchu a few weeks prior. Not to mention that Chinese dude looked juiced to the gills.We know from the past that a fighter can be as dominant as Saenchai in the world of MT but when you throw him in a K1 fight its a different story like what we saw when saenchai lost to that Chinese dude a little while back.
It's like, you watch his fights against Sittichai and Aikpracha and think "damn, he boxes really well with such high level fighters", and then watch again and see that most of his shots slide off them or miss by a couple of cm. But he's definitely game, nothing but respect for stepping up against the world's best.Yeah I thought that as well. Sitthichai makes you miss with his crazy reflexes and timing. One of the reasons why I am impressed with Sitthchai is because he is still fairly new to K1 but seems so comfortable. We know from the past that a fighter can be as dominant as Saenchai in the world of MT but when you throw him in a K1 fight its a different story like what we saw when saenchai lost to that Chinese dude a little while back. I know that has a lot to do with style but still hes very impressive.
A lot of it is to do with Sitsongpeenong, they always get the best MT, boxing and conditioning coaches. Sitthichai now has a very experienced trainer called Jakkrit Fairtex who I trained with for a couple months and has also trained Yodsanklai for a period of time. Hes the best trainer I have personally trained with and really helped with my timing. I think some of it is Sitthichai but I don't think he would be where he is today without the sitsongpeenong team.
Too much stock being put into that loss. That was his 17th fight in 2013 and he was just coming off a loss to Petchboonchu a few weeks prior. Not to mention that Chinese dude looked juiced to the gills.