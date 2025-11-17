Receipts of “experts” confidently picking JDM over Islam

I felt crazy even here on this board. All these people were picking JDM like he had some great TDD, yet in my head all I could see was Islam just getting him down every round. Everyone was acting like it was going to be a war. Sort of reminded me of the lead up to Khamzat/DDP. Where I'm just surrounded by everyone in an alternate reality.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Great fighter has a bad night against another great fighter = wow lol what a stupid fucking pick!

Alright captain hindsight. I had it 50/50 going in and I slightly leaned Islam.
Do you still have it 50/50 in an immediate rematch?
 
SamuraiBro said:
Immediate rematch no. If Islam was champ in like a year or two and JDM made real improvements, yes.
A big if on those "real improvements"

so it sounds like you acknowledge it was more than just a bad night and he simply was outskilled badly
 
usernamee said:
A big if on those "real improvements"

so it sounds like you acknowledge it was more than just a bad night and he simply was outskilled badly
Bit of both, but that’s my opinion.
 
People tend to magnify fighters ability and ignore their flaws once they become champion, where they immidiatly assume they must be complete pound 4 pound talent.
Not to kick a man while he's down, but take Aspinall for exemple, had his fights with Pavlovitch and Blaydes not being for an interim belt I think people would have been a lot more skeptical about his unknowns, but because he was a champion, they assumed the best out of him.
Basil Hafez and Burns taking him down over and over again should have been a bigger sign (for me included).
 
Tweak896 said:
I felt crazy even here on this board. All these people were picking JDM like he had some great TDD, yet in my head all I could see was Islam just getting him down every round. Everyone was acting like it was going to be a war. Sort of reminded me of the lead up to Khamzat/DDP. Where I'm just surrounded by everyone in an alternate reality.
Ya i didn't get it. I like JDM but Belal never really tried a td and the other grappler fights he was losing till he won.

And he's not huge compared to Islam.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Great fighter has a bad night against another great fighter = wow lol what a stupid fucking pick!

Alright captain hindsight. I had it 50/50 going in and I slightly leaned Islam.
It’s not that they got their predictions wrong. It’s the smug and arrogance way that they did it.

Sanko “I couldn’t help but notice all of Islam’s defense was vs FWs”. It’s ignorance masquerade as insights.
 
People can't get a fight including a goat correct but will continue to spew their worthless opinion. You'd think it was a bunch of sherdoggers in the video.

Love how they cut up the size difference and craig jones angles separately. Too fucking funny.
 
MrBlackheart said:
It’s not that they got their predictions wrong. It’s the smug and arrogance way that they did it.

Sanko “I couldn’t help but notice all of Islam’s defense was vs FWs”. It’s ignorance masquerade as insights.
Yeah I’m a little surprised how confident people were in their picks. I wouldn’t have been shocked if JDM won or Islam won.
 
