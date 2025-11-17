Receipts of “experts” confidently picking JDM over Islam

MrBlackheart
Great fighter has a bad night against another great fighter = wow lol what a stupid fucking pick!
Alright captain hindsight. I had it 50/50 going in and I slightly leaned Islam.
Do you still have it 50/50 in an immediate rematch?
Immediate rematch no. If Islam was champ in like a year or two and JDM made real improvements, yes.
Bit of both, but that’s my opinion.A big if on those "real improvements"
so it sounds like you acknowledge it was more than just a bad night and he simply was outskilled badly
Ya i didn't get it. I like JDM but Belal never really tried a td and the other grappler fights he was losing till he won.I felt crazy even here on this board. All these people were picking JDM like he had some great TDD, yet in my head all I could see was Islam just getting him down every round. Everyone was acting like it was going to be a war. Sort of reminded me of the lead up to Khamzat/DDP. Where I'm just surrounded by everyone in an alternate reality.
It’s not that they got their predictions wrong. It’s the smug and arrogance way that they did it.Great fighter has a bad night against another great fighter = wow lol what a stupid fucking pick!
Yeah I’m a little surprised how confident people were in their picks. I wouldn’t have been shocked if JDM won or Islam won.It’s not that they got their predictions wrong. It’s the smug and arrogance way that they did it.
Sanko “I couldn’t help but notice all of Islam’s defense was vs FWs”. It’s ignorance masquerade as insights.