Crime Rebellious Stallions escape Max Security Penitentiary, causing havoc on streets

The pair of horses temporarily slowed down traffic over the weekend after escaping the Cleveland police stables and making their way to the highway.
Surveillance videos posted online by the Ohio transportation department showed the pair of horses weaving through cars in oncoming traffic. The horses, which were followed by a police car with flashing lights, then turned towards a grassy area before disappearing out of sight.

Real horsepower: escaped horses found galloping down longest highway in US

Rogue pair temporarily slowed Ohio traffic after escaping Cleveland police stables and making their way to Interstate 90
