Dragonlordxxxxx said: Update: March 18, 2024



Official Trailer for Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER



Click to expand...

Why does shit movies like this get a sequel but we still don't have one for Dredd?Edit : I found out that the original movie was split into two parts so it's not a sequel because ZacK Snyder's ego doesn't want any cuts, but my point about Dredd still stands